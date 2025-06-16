Lewis Hamilton shares a cryptic reply when questioned about Ferrari's state of progress after F1 Canadian GP

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton hinted at a problem within Ferrari after he finished P6 in the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix. The Brit told the media that a lot has been conspiring within the organization in the last few months, but he is in no position to reveal anything.

Hamilton arrived at Ferrari earlier this year on a multi-year deal. The preseason expectations fell flat as the Brit struggled to adapt to the SF-25 car. Weekend after weekend, his performance kept dropping, with Charles Leclerc beating him on most occasions.

In Canada, he started the race from P5 but finished P6 after a hit with a groundhog led to damage on his car, causing a significant loss of performance. In a post-race interview, the Brit was disappointed and made a cryptic statement. He told the media that Ferrari likely has an internal problem but refused to shed details.

“I wish I could tell you what's happening," Hamilton told Sky Sports. "There's a lot going on in the background. Yeah, I can't say too much about it.

"There are so many things I wish I could tell you to explain. The things that have happened this year, the problems we had. What's going on within the organization? My goal is to try to positively influence to get change and get long-term success. There are a lot of changes to be made."

The past weekend saw Ferrari making headlines over speculation of team principal Fred Vasseur reportedly losing his job. In response, the Frenchman hinted that fingers should be pointed at Ferrari management.

This outburst raised concerns over an alleged rift inside Ferrari as the team struggles to regain its dominance on the tracks.

Lewis Hamilton demands an upgrade package from Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton at the F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Qualifying - Source: Getty

After another underwhelming race weekend in Canada, Lewis Hamilton wants Ferrari to bring an upgrade package urgently. The 40-year-old has been chasing the Italian team for bringing upgrades, but for some reason, that request hasn't been fulfilled.

Talking to the media, Hamilton said (via talksport):

"We're really in need of an upgrade, and there are a lot of things that need to change before we can fight at the front. They don’t really talk about it much; I’ve been chasing them. We might have something coming hopefully next week, but I don’t know if it’s much."

Ferrari last brought an upgrade in Bahrain, where they introduced a new floor. Since then, Charles Leclerc has won three podiums, but Hamilton is yet to finish in the top three. His highest finish of the season in Grand Prix races is P4, which he achieved in Imola.

