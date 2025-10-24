Lewis Hamilton shares an emotional message about his dog Roscoe on his 13th birthday

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton's pet dog Roscoe passed away about a month ago after being on life support for four days. The Ferrari driver took to Instagram and shared an emotional message about Roscoe on what would've been his dog's 13th birthday.Hamilton's pet Roscoe was no less than a celebrity and had been with the Briton for over a decade. The bulldog was a close companion of the F1 star, often spotted walking into the paddock with the seven-time champion. Roscoe was diagnosed with pneumonia earlier this year in April, which required medical attention.In late September, Hamilton put out a post revealing how his pet had contracted pneumonia once again and had been sedated for a few tests, which led to his heartbeat stopping. While the doctors were able to get the heart beating again, the bulldog was sent into a coma.After four days on life support, Lewis Hamilton put out a post on September 29, revealing that he had to make the tough decision of saying goodbye to Roscoe. The Briton uploaded multiple posts remembering his dog, as well as changed his profile picture to an image of Roscoe.On October 24, 2025, Lewis Hamilton once again took to Instagram and shared a couple of images of his bulldog, revealing how it would've been Roscoe's 13th birthday. The caption was an emotional message for the Ferrari driver's close companion, which read,“Thinking of Roscoe always and especially today which would have been his 13th birthday. I miss you every day, buddy.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMessages and support poured in for Lewis Hamilton's dog Roscoe, with the Ferrari driver thanking everyone for the support he received since the bulldog passed away.Lewis Hamilton was touched by a Lego portrait of RoscoeLewis Hamilton received a LEGO portrait of his bulldog Roscoe, and he shared images of the same on his Instagram account. From the front, it looked like a portrait of Roscoe, but had intricate details like Hamilton's LEGO figure in a Ferrari suit, the Ferrari garage, and even the Briton's non alcoholic tequila venture, Almave, built into it.Hamilton thanked the creators of the portrait as well as the fans for the outpouring of support, as the caption read,“This lego portrait of Roscoe really touched me. The amount of detail in it is incredible and I can't imagine how long it took. Thank you to Karen and llona for making this and sending it to me.”“I also want to take a moment to thank all of you for the outpouring of love that there's been since Roscoe's passing. It's still very painful and will be forever, but all of the support is helping me through this tremendously. I can't thank you all enough,” he addedLewis Hamilton finished P4 at last weekend’s US GP and arrived at the Mexican GP this weekend with newfound confidence in the SF25.