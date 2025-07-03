Lewis Hamilton shares one regret about Red Bull he said a few years ago

Lewis Hamilton recently recounted a past comment he made about the Red Bull team—one he admitted to regretting ahead of the 2025 British Grand Prix weekend. The 40-year-old, speaking to the media on Thursday, July 3, shared his thoughts on several issues, including his previous stance on the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

The Scuderia Ferrari driver, who faced several questions from the media ahead of his home Grand Prix, detailed how he had previously held a somewhat skewed perspective of the Red Bull Racing team. When asked about the possibility of Max Verstappen joining Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton stressed that he would recommend the switch despite the fact that the Dutch driver is already surrounded by a great team at Red Bull. He said:

“I mean, he’s coming from a great team. Many, many years ago, I was being asked something—I think I was just so die-hard Mercedes at the time—and I remember saying something about Red Bull being only a drinks company. I’ve always regretted it because I was just saying that Mercedes at the time was great. I was really just trying to gee up my team.”

“But the truth is, Red Bull have been an incredible team. There are so many people there who are exceptional, and they’ve dominated for years. But what I can say, if anyone was going to ask me about Mercedes, is that it’s an amazing team too. Naturally, with the passion, they’ve got great personnel, a great factory, and a great environment to work in,” Hamilton added.

Lewis Hamilton himself recently completed a switch from the Mercedes team to Scuderia Ferrari just before the 2025 campaign. The seven-time world champion, during the latter part of his stint at the German outfit, was locked in an intense rivalry with Verstappen, with the peak of their battle being the 2021 Drivers’ Championship showdown at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton speaks on his expectations for the 2025 British Grand Prix weekend

Lewis Hamilton also weighed in on his expectations for the British Grand Prix weekend. The former McLaren driver heads into his home Grand Prix off the back of 11 races without a podium finish.

The run is currently the worst of his storied career, and the seven-time champion is hopeful he can bring an end to it in front of his home crowd. Sharing his thoughts with the media, as quoted by ESPN, he stated:

"I'm hoping and praying [for a podium finish], yes. There's always magic here in Silverstone, so I don't really have to hope for that in the sense that the crowd is incredible. It's a very, very, very special place, and it always provides a special race, one way or the other. So, I'm hoping that all sorts of things can help us, because we're obviously naturally not as strong as we used to be."

Lewis Hamilton’s start to life at Ferrari has largely unfolded in a manner far from what he would have envisioned when he penned a deal to join the Maranello-based outfit. However, the British driver remains hopeful he can turn his fortune around when he takes to the Silverstone circuit—a track where he boasts the most success of any driver in F1 history with nine wins—when the lights go out on race day.

