Lewis Hamilton has his sights set on “chasing down Sergio Perez“ as he discusses Mercedes’ goals and challenges

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton recently mentioned that both he and his team are targeting P2 in the championship after an upturn in form in the 2023 season.

It has been a better start to the season for the seven-time world champion compared to last season, post the new sidepods in the middle of the first half of the 2023 season. With the new philosophy, the W14 looks like a more competitive package that can stay ahead of its rivals such as Aston Martin, McLaren, and Ferrari.

Speaking with F1.com, Lewis Hamilton recognized that while it would be difficult for them to catch Red Bull, he was going to go after Sergio Perez in the driver's championship for P2. He said:

“My goal is to try and figure out how to have the best 10 races I’ve ever had in the second half of the season! Of course, we know performance-wise, we’re not going to blitz these races, but maximising points every weekend, holding on to second in the Constructor’s Championship, and chasing down Perez… that’s my goal.”

The Briton even complimented the Mercedes team for the step forward and added:

"For us to be second in the constructors' championship, considering how others have started this year, like how McLaren are doing that big turnaround, Aston, who came out the blocks really great. I think it's pretty amazing and that's down to all these amazing people back in at the factory and the crew that we have here, and also the drivers do not do a bad job."

Lewis Hamilton previews the Dutch GP weekend

The 2023 F1 Dutch GP has been predicted to have mixed conditions this weekend. However, Lewis Hamilton is undeterred by the weather as he stated that he would welcome the rain.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Lewis Hamilton said:

"I think the wet weather definitely spices things up. I think in Spa, which is not a strong circuit for us, when it rained, we were performing quite well. So I'm hoping that that's the case this weekend, if it is wet."

"But otherwise, I think the guys think that this is not far too different to Budapest and the car was a lot better for Budapest. And last year, even when the car wasn't great, we were competing closer to the front - I think George got second and I was hunting down the lead at one point," he added.

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have indeed set some high goals for the second half of the season heading into the Dutch GP. It would be interesting to see how the seven-time world champion fares after the mid-season break and whether can he truly replicate his performance from last year this weekend.