Lewis Hamilton snubs Felipe Massa's calls for support in the 2008 F1 championship legal procedures

Lewis Hamilton has said that he is not concerned with Felipe Massa's legal investigation into the 2008 F1 world championship, adding that he is only focused on the current season.

Hamilton won the first of his seven F1 world championships in 2008, defeating Ferrari's Felipe Massa by just a single point. However, there might be some threat to that championship now that the latter has started looking at the incidents that occured that year.

One of them is the infamous 'Crashgate' controversy by Renault during the race in Singapore that year, which saw Fernando Alonso win the race and Hamilton finish P3. In the same race, Massa finished out of points after a pit stop error by the team.

The entire controversy was proved in 2009 and Renault was suspended for two seasons. Now, 15 years after the controversy, Felipe Massa feels that the race was technically fixed and should have been cancelled out (which would also give him a five-point lead over Lewis Hamilton in that season and eventually he would become the world champion).

However, Hamilton is not concerned with Massa's claims as he stated that he is focused on the current season and bringing Mercedes back to winning ways. He said:

"If that's the direction he feels he has to go. That's his decision. I'm not focused on what happened 15 years ago. I'm focused on what's up ahea and I'm trying to get our car and our team back to the top of the podium. So that's what I put all my energy towards."

If Felipe Massa does manage to make a way out of this, controversies in F1 could take a rise. Even though Lewis Hamilton would lose out on his first world championship, he could possibly find legal ways to look into the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where he lost a potential eighth world title to Max Verstappen in a controversial ending to the race.

Lewis Hamilton criticizes teams for speaking against a 4th DRS zone in Singapore

There is a new track layout at Singapore for the drivers to race on this year as the turns 16 to 19 have been turned into a straight. This part of the track has become extremely fast, and still does not feature a DRS zone. Lewis Hamilton feels that the part should have that zone, but the FIA has been rather against it because of the safety on track.

Other than the FIA refusing for it, other teams were not in the favour as well, which saw a disappointed Lewis Hamilton say (via Motorsport):

"I think we need DRS in that new last section, which all the drivers requested from the FIA, and the FIA asked all the teams and there were a couple of teams that turned it down."

"The teams should be for more racing, not against it. And it's interesting to have few teams that are against it."