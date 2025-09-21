Lewis Hamilton sounds off Oscar Piastri & Fernando Alonso’s irregularity in Baku

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton has spotted the false start by Oscar Piastri and Fernando Alonso in the ongoing 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. In line with this, he has communicated the same via the team radio.

Ad

Oscar Piastri, after starting the race from P9 on the grid, had a false start when the lights went out, and as a consequence, dropped down to P20. Soon after, on the very first lap, he crashed into the barriers and is thus now out of the race.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, on his end, started the race from P11, just behind Oscar Piastri, and looking at the latter's start, he, too, had a false start. Lewis Hamilton started his outing from P12, alongside Alonso, and thus, after seeing the whole thing, reported it to Ferrari via the team radio.

Ad

Trending

In line with this, the seven-time world champion added:

"Piastri and Alonso jumped the start."

deni @fiagirly 📻 | Lewis Hamilton: “Piastri and Alonso jumped the start.” 📻 | Adami: “Copy that.”

Ad

The 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is 12 rounds down, and after the initial back-and-forth between the drivers, Red Bull's Max Verstappen (who started from pole) is leading the 51-lap race.

The Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton is currently running in P7 and P8. Leclerc is behind Verstappen's teammate, Yuki Tsunoda, and Hamilton is behind the 2025 drivers' championship contender, Lando Norris.

Lewis Hamilton had a shock Q2 exit in Baku qualifying

F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Source: Getty

While Lewis Hamilton has spotted the infringements of Oscar Piastri and Fernando Alonso in the Baku race, he did not have the best of times in Saturday's qualifying session.

Ad

The whole session was a bit start/stop with several drivers finding themselves in the barriers. Amid the chaos that ensued, Hamilton's progress was brought to a halt when he was not able to make it into Q3. The Brit qualified P12 with a time of 1:42.183.

Following his disappointing outing, he took the time to give his thoughts on the same, and added the following:

"I'm obviously so disappointed. Yesterday the car was feeling good, today there was a direction that we ended up going, which on paper looked like it was the best place for us to be, and ultimately it…"

Ad

"Our pace had been good. We'd been progressing, I was feeling really on it, didn't make any mistakes, didn't see me down any exit roads. It was just that we didn't have the right tyre on at the end."

"It's tough. Everyone ahead of me basically had the medium tyre on, but I lost a medium tyre in P2 due to run-plan schedule, and that put me on the back foot." Via: Sky Sports F1.

There are over 30 laps remaining in the ongoing Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and the way the outing of Lewis Hamilton is panning out, he is in a good position for at least a top 10 finish.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports (4000+). When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More