Lewis Hamilton sports a $603,000-worth Richard Mille watch on his first-ever Ferrari pre-season testing

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton graced the paddock in Ferrari red during the pre-season test at Bahrain International Circuit. On the first day of testing (Wednesday, February 26), Hamilton donned a Richard Mille RM 74-02 watch, priced at an eye-watering $603,000.

Ad

Richard Mille has partnered with Ferrari since 2021, with Charles Leclerc frequently showcasing their luxury watches. With Lewis Hamilton’s arrival at Maranello, the brand has teamed up with F1’s biggest style icon, further expanding its reach, which was evident from his high-profile appearance in the pre-season test.

On the first day of the test, Hamilton was spotted wearing the Richard Mille RM 74-02 Automatic Winding Tourbillon in Gold Quartz TPT (as per @hamazinglew on Instagram). The luxury timepiece costs a whopping $603,000. According to Specht and Sohne, its case is crafted from Quartz TPT(a layered composite) and 22k rose gold, measuring 34.4mm in width and 13.05mm in thickness.

Ad

Trending

The luxury watch features a flying tourbillon, a variable-geometry rotor, and a fast-rotating barrel with 50 hours of power reserve. Alongside the timepiece, Hamilton also wore RayBan Mega Wayfarer RB0840DS 901/31 sunglasses, with the luxury brand also serving as a partner of the Italian team.

Ad

Hamilton got off to a strong start on Day 1 of pre-season testing, topping the charts early in the session. He logged 70 laps in the morning session before handing the car over to his teammate, Charles Leclerc. By the end of the AM session, Hamilton ranked fifth out of 10 drivers, finishing 0.406 seconds behind Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

The seven-time champion will share the SF-25 with Leclerc over the next two days of pre-season testing before shifting his focus to the season opener in Melbourne. The Australian Grand Prix, set for March 14-16, will mark his Ferrari race debut in front of an Aussie crowd.

Ad

Lewis Hamilton announced as brand ambassador of Lululemon

Lewis Hamilton drives the Scuderia Ferrari HP SF-25 Ferrari during the Formula 1 Test 2025 in Bahrain - Source: Getty

Lululemon, a global apparel brand teased a new "shift" before announcing Lewis Hamilton as its latest ambassador. The Canadian-American company, known for its premium athletic and lifestyle apparel, announced the collaboration with Hamilton on "future design innovation and global advocacy work."

Ad

As an ambassador, Hamilton will collaborate with Lululemon's R&D team on future product designs and lifestyle collections. The partnership is also expected to extend to his philanthropic organization, Mission 44 Foundation, which aims to create a fairer and more inclusive future for young people. Announcing his latest collaboration, Hamilton wrote on Instagram:

"A mission to go beyond. The adventure is just getting started. @lululemon"

The 40-year-old F1 superstar has previously collaborated with renowned global fashion houses, including Tommy Hilfiger and Dior. Last year, he partnered with Dior to launch his Lifestyle Capsule collection. Starting a new chapter with Ferrari, he remains F1's most recognizable fashion icon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback