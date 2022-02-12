Lewis Hamilton spotted at the gym with Mercedes employee ahead of 2022 F1 car launch

Lewis Hamilton has been hitting the gym as the 2022 F1 season inches closer. The Briton was seen in a gym with a fellow Mercedes employee days before the launch of the Silver Arrows' W13.

Staying fit and being in shape is paramount for all F1 drivers and Hamilton is no different. This is primarily because weight and its distribution can play a pivotal role in shaping the outcome of races.

In an older interview with British TV personality Graham Norton, Hamilton explained the issue, where he said:

“You know, actually, 10 kilos of fuel in a car costs 0.3 seconds at every circuit, per lap. So, if I am a kilo overweight, I can lose up to two seconds in the race distance. So, my weight is very important and also during the way, I lose up to four kilos in a race, in an hour and 45 minutes.”

In addition to being seen at the gym, the 37-year-old has also been spotted out on early morning runs with his physiotherapist and long-time close friend Angela Cullen. All this comes after a lengthy exile on all social media channels that was triggered by his controversial loss at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Mercedes intends to digitally unveil their 2022 car on February 18. Lewis Hamilton is expected to be present and also interact with the press on the day.

Lewis Hamilton's return to social media 'a light of positivity', claims F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali

Lewis Hamilton's return to social media was met with relief by many of his, as well as the sports' loyal fans. One person who also saw this as a positive move was F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

The Italian spoke of the seven-time world champion's first social media post in over 56 days during an interview with Sky. He said:

“From what I know and what I see, I saw the last picture of Lewis with a light of positivity on his face and his gesture. I think that is important because Lewis is an incredible asset, not only for our sport, but for the world. And Lewis, he has in front of him a possibility to be, you know, for the eighth time, a world champion.”

Hamilton is also expected to be reprimanded by the FIA for failing to attend the annual Gala on December 16 last year. It remains to be seen, however, as to how that will play out with new president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Edited by Anurag C