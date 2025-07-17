Lewis Hamilton spotted on track at Mugello during Ferrari's much hyped test

Lewis Hamilton was reportedly spotted at the Mugello Circuit in Italy, as he tried out the new upgrades on the Ferrari SF-25. Ferrari is set to bring a series of upgrades in the Belgian GP, and could be the first of many.

Coming into 2025, the Italian team has not been the best on the grid. Despite finishing only 14 points behind McLaren, Ferrari fell flat on expectations in the new season as they have yet to win a race. The Papayas, who were almost equal in performance last year, improved significantly and are easily the most dominant team.

McLaren claimed nine wins, a Sprint victory, and took seven pole positions, whereas Ferrari's only highlight of the season was the Sprint race win in China. As a result, questions were raised against the Maranello team.

Responding to underperformance, the Italian team is reportedly bringing a series of upgrades to improve performance and follow the trend that they set last year. Hamilton's latest test at the Mugello Circuit could be a testament to that.

In a recently surfaced post on X, Hamilton was seen on his SF-25, driving around with the new rear suspension. Italian media house Selezione Nazionale Piloti reported it, as La Gazzetta Ferrari posted it on the micro-blogging site.

The Italian team is in P2 with 222 points after 12 races and two Sprints. Compared to them, McLaren is at a distant first with 460 points. Mercedes and Red Bull are following the Prancing Horse closely with 210 and 172 points.

Ferrari driver signalled major positives from Belgian GP

Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) SF-25 - Source: Getty

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc stated that fans can expect a series of performances from the Prancing Horse once the season resumes with the Belgian GP. Speaking about this, the Monegasque driver said:

"Much tougher first part of the season than what we expected. I think when you end up last year like we did, fighting for victories, fighting for the world Constructors’ championship, we started this year hoping that at least we’d start in the same position, which was not the case.

“I know that there are more things coming, hopefully as soon as possible, which will help us to close the gap to McLaren, to Red Bull as well. Mercedes seems to be maybe a bit more up and down. But it’s up to us to do a better job than others and try and catch the guys in front," he further added.

Charles Leclerc is in P5 of the Drivers' Championship with 119 points, whereas his teammate, Lewis Hamilton, is in 103 points. Oscar Piastri of McLaren is leading the championship with 234 points, ahead of his teammate, Lando Norris, with 226 points.

