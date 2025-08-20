  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Scuderia Ferrari
  Lewis Hamilton spotted vacationing with Hollywood superstars Nina Dobrev, Anya Taylor-Joy, and others in Mykonos

Lewis Hamilton spotted vacationing with Hollywood superstars Nina Dobrev, Anya Taylor-Joy, and others in Mykonos

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Published Aug 20, 2025 12:19 GMT
Fencing - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 9 - Source: Getty
PARIS, FRShaun White, Nina Dobrev and Lewis Hamilton - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton is currently enjoying his vacation in the Greek City of Mykonos, and is accompanied by the Hollywood superstars Nina Dobrev and Anya Taylor-Joy, among many others. The Ferrari driver was spotted with them on a yacht as they enjoyed their vacation.

As Formula 1 is undergoing the month-long summer break, drivers took time to relax, refresh, and reset for the second half of the season. And Hamilton is no different. According to a social media post on X by La Gazzetta Ferrari, the seven-time world champion was wearing a blue t-shirt, as he was relaxing with the aforementioned superstars.

Dobrev and Taylor-Joy are said to be friends with the F1 driver and were spotted together before this. Here's the social media post where Lewis Hamilton was vacationing with Nina Dobrev and Anya Taylor-Joy in Greece:

Following the conclusion of the Hungarian GP, F1 dived in for the summer break. It was the 14th race of the season, as the sport crossed little more than half of 2025. When the sport returns, they will start with the Dutch Grand Prix in the Netherlands in the last week of August.

Oscar Piastri of McLaren is leading the championship with 284 points, ahead of his teammate, Lando Norris, who has 275 points to his name. Piastri and Norris have identical poles and podiums, but the latter has one less victory compared to the former. Reigning champion Max Verstappen is in P3 with 187 points.

McLaren is leading the Constructors' Championship with 559 points after 14 races and three Sprints. They are leading ahead of Ferrari, Mercedes, and Red Bull, who are unlikely to be a match for the Papayas this season.

Lewis Hamilton hailed Ferrari amid stern self-criticism.

Lewis Hamilton was full of self-criticism following the Hungarian GP. The seven-time world champion, who arrived from Mercedes this season, failed to make amends as he finished the race without a point. As a result, he criticised himself and said that the team should change him and find a new driver.

Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari at the F1 Grand Prix Of Hungary - Source: Getty
Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari at the F1 Grand Prix Of Hungary - Source: Getty

Besides this, Hamilton has also been a driver who criticised his team for having poor performance with the SF-25. Amid all the criticism, the Briton hailed Ferrari and stated that the team had everything they needed to become a champion. Speaking about this, here's what he said:

"The team has every ingredient that they need to win World Championships. It’s literally just about getting things all aligned and running smoothly and freely, stress-free, which we’re all trying to do.”

Currently, Lewis Hamilton is in P6 in the Drivers' Championship with 109 points after 14 races and three Sprints. His teammate, Charles Leclerc, is in P5 with 151 points.

About the author
Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.

As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.

Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.

He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles.

Know More

