Lewis Hamilton still sends gifts to Nico Rosberg's kids every Christmas, reveals the former F1 champion

Nico Rosberg has revealed that former F1 friend-turned-rival Lewis Hamilton still sends Christmas gifts to his kids. The two drivers were close friends even before they reached the pinnacle of the sport. They made their way through the ranks together and were quite competitive even through karting.

Rosberg debuted in 2006 with Williams, while Hamilton began racing in F1 in 2007 with McLaren. The two drivers were quite friendly even then, and it wasn't until the two were teamed at Mercedes that things started to fall apart.

Hamilton joined Rosberg at Mercedes in 2013. In 2014, the duo had a car that was miles ahead of everyone else. At the start of the 2014 F1 season, it was clear that either Rosberg or Hamilton would win the title. With the two drivers competing for the title, tensions spilled over.

Trending

From 2014 to 2016, the two drivers battled for the title every season. While Hamilton came out on top in 2014 and 2015, Rosberg won in 2016 and then subsequently announced his retirement. While the German did retire, the relationship has been broken ever since, and the friendship has ended.

Nico Rosberg was on the NDR Talkshow, where he admitted that his kids were Lewis Hamilton fans. When asked if it was true, Rosberg jokingly said:

“That’s true. That’s even more than a weak point. That’s a big problem."

When his wife Vivian revealed that Lewis Hamilton always sent the kids gifts for Christmas, Rosberg said:

"That’s nice of him. We kind of had an enmity. Now both children have a huge box of presents from him on their doorstep every Christmas. It’s a nice approach."

When questioned if Hamilton was welcome to his house, Rosberg joked:

"He has to stay outside the door. But he’s welcome to leave the presents!"

Lewis Hamilton has nothing to prove

In a recent interview with the Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, Nico Rosberg backed Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari. He said that this showed the driver's willingness to be back in the game.

Claiming that the driver didn't have anything to prove, the German said:

“Lewis has nothing to prove and yet he has put himself back in the game; he continues to push the limits. Lewis is driven by a deep love for the sport and a desire to continue to push his limits."

He added:

“A change like the one he will face this year can rekindle passion. Lewis is already a legend, he would have nothing to prove, but his choice shows the hunger of a man who wants to continue to grow, both as a driver and as a person.”

Lewis Hamilton has begun life at Ferrari, and the Brit would look to achieve an 8th title with the team. There are certainly a few challenges that he'll have to overcome. Charles Leclerc, for instance, is brilliant and so, is possibly going to be the competition he'll have to usurp to win another title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback