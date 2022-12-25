Lewis Hamilton suggests he will stay at Mercedes until he wins another World Championship

Lewis Hamilton is in no mood to retire before winning another title, no matter how long it takes.

The driver was close to winning his eighth title and breaking Michael Schumacher's record last season before a late-race safety car restart ruined everything. However, the 2022 season was not a competitive one for Mercedes as the team struggled to compete with Red Bull or even Ferrari for a large part. It was Lewis Hamilton's worst F1 drive as he didn't even win a race and eventually finished in P6, his worst-ever finish of any season.

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team @MercedesAMGF1 "For me, it’s been challenging in ways that I wasn’t expecting, but I am incredibly grateful for that. I have felt more growth this year as a man, in terms of internal strength, than I have in many other years."



A quick catch-up with "For me, it’s been challenging in ways that I wasn’t expecting, but I am incredibly grateful for that. I have felt more growth this year as a man, in terms of internal strength, than I have in many other years."A quick catch-up with @LewisHamilton before the winter break. 💬 "For me, it’s been challenging in ways that I wasn’t expecting, but I am incredibly grateful for that. I have felt more growth this year as a man, in terms of internal strength, than I have in many other years."A quick catch-up with @LewisHamilton before the winter break. 👇

Lewis Hamilton wants to finalize an extension beyond the 2023 F1 season and told Bild Germany that he will be sticking with Mercedes until he secures another title. He said:

“My goal is to continue to be with Mercedes. I’ve been with Mercedes since I was 13 and they really are my family. They’ve stuck with me through thick and thin. And I want to be the best teammate I can be to them. So far, there has been no time for this [a contract extension]; we have been on the road for two months at a time. It will not be a very long time, but I will definitely stay. Retiring as a World Champion, I think, is a dream that every athlete has – and so do I.”

Lewis Hamilton not expecting to work much with Mick Schumacher

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team @MercedesAMGF1 “Every successful person has a Team behind them, supporting them.”



Watch “Every successful person has a Team behind them, supporting them.”Watch @LewisHamilton discuss why those close to him mean so much – and how @TeamViewer help them always stay connected. 💬 “Every successful person has a Team behind them, supporting them.”Watch @LewisHamilton discuss why those close to him mean so much – and how @TeamViewer help them always stay connected. 👇

The newest member of Mercedes, Mick Schumacher, will join the team next season as a reserve driver. Hamilton, however, does not expect to work much with the young German as he said the reserve driver and the main drivers do not interact much anymore:

“You don’t work that closely with the third driver anymore. It’s a lot of simulator work and not like it used to be, even though we’ll still be team-mates.”

Lewis' current F1 contract with Mercedes will extend until the end of the 2023 F1 season. Toto Wolff has indicated that he wants to get the extension out of the way during the winter and it will be interesting to see if this is done before the start of the 2023 F1 season.

Poll : 0 votes