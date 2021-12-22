"Pretty perfect" - Lewis Hamilton on his superb 2018 Singapore Grand Prix qualifying lap

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton looked back on his tremendous qualifying lap at the Singapore Grand Prix in 2018, calling it "pretty perfect." He was speaking in a video on Petronas Motorsport's YouTube channel. The Briton outperformed everyone on the grid to take pole position, beating Max Verstappen by more than 0.3s.

Moses Babelduo @MosesBabelduo



A Marina Bay masterpiece to take a pole from one and only Lewis Hamilton. 🔥



WHAT. A. LAP. 🙌🏾



📹 : Singapore 🇸🇬 2018: @LewisHamilton Pole Lap.A Marina Bay masterpiece to take a pole from one and only Lewis Hamilton. 🔥WHAT. A. LAP. 🙌🏾📹 : @F1 Singapore 🇸🇬 2018: @LewisHamilton Pole Lap.A Marina Bay masterpiece to take a pole from one and only Lewis Hamilton. 🔥WHAT. A. LAP. 🙌🏾📹 : @F1 https://t.co/kjUNtrWfE7

Although it is impossible to drive the perfect lap, Hamilton perhaps came close to the idea of perfection at the Singapore Grand Prix in 2018. He beat the rest of the field by a dramatic margin while also smashing the track qualifying record. The Briton himself acknowledged his prowess, saying:

"I had probably my best quali lap maybe. It was pretty beautiful. Pretty perfect."

Hamilton won the 2018 Singapore Grand Prix ahead of Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel in P2 and P3 respectively.

All Grand Prix events are physically challenging for drivers, however, the Marina Bay Circuit in Singapore is especially strenuous. The track's technical chicanes and narrow walls, coupled with the hot and humid Singapore climate, make it one of the most challenging circuits on the calendar. Hamilton said of the conditions:

"Singapore is one of the coolest tracks we go to. It is so long, the lap. It's 23 corners. And because it is so hot and humid making the tires last to the end of the lap is almost impossible"

Lewis Hamilton is statistically the most accomplished driver

Despite being tied for title wins with the legendary Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton is ahead of the German when it comes to almost every other record. The 36-year-old has seven world drivers' championship titles to his name and a staggering 103 Grand Prix wins in a career that has lasted 15 years.

Hamilton has 182 podiums, which puts him 27 podiums clear of Schumacher, with 155 podiums. The Briton is known for his consistency in both qualifying as well as the main race. The wunderkind from Stevenage has 103 pole positions and 59 fastest laps to his name as of 2021. Schumacher, however, still holds the record for the most number of fastest laps at 77.

Also Read Article Continues below

Schumacher's record for the highest number of podiums in a season — 17 podiums — has been equaled by Hamilton. It was, however, surpassed only by Verstappen at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix earlier this month, with 18 podiums over the 2021 season.

Edited by Anurag C