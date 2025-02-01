Lewis Hamilton to test 30Kgs lighter version of Ferrari as the driver's F1 debut with the team gets closer: Reports

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will feature in Pirelli's tire test on February 4 and 5 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. According to reports, Hamilton will drive a 30 kg lighter SF-24 to get accustomed to the 2026 season regulations.

In the 2026 F1 season, FIA will bring a series of changes to the cars. The electrical component in the combustion engine will be increased, and cars will be made lighter than the previous season's models.

Pirelli, F1's official tire sponsor, will also help the cause by reducing the width of the front tire compound by 22 mm and the rears by 30 mm in 2026. This revised structure will likely result in minimal performance loss and help with the reduction of weight.

Moreover, the downforce is expected to go down as well in 2026. Hence, Ferrari has configured a special setup for the upcoming Pirelli test scheduled on February 4 and 5 in Barcelona.

According to Auto Racer, Ferrari will use the 30 kg lighter SF-24 with low downforce to adjust for the 2026 regulations. Hamilton and Leclerc will reportedly take rounds on the new compounds, around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, to complete the mandatory process.

Earlier this week, Hamilton and Leclerc participated in a three-day private test held behind closed doors at the Barcelona circuit. The seven-time world champion reportedly crashed on Day 2. He spun and hit the barriers in the morning session, with the car sustaining significant damage.

However, the driver reportedly escaped unhurt. Previously, Hamilton also tested at the Fiorano track on January 22, which marked his debut in a Ferrari suit. He drove 30 laps, with fans cheering for him from the sidelines.

The 40-year-old's official race debut with Ferrari is scheduled at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix, from March 16-18.

Ferrari boss dismisses concerns around Lewis Hamilton's transition

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Test (Image Source: Getty)

Lewis Hamilton has transferred to Ferrari after 17 years since his debut in F1. He turned 40 in January 2025, and concerns over his age and effectiveness have been raised by critics since he had dismal qualifying sessions in 2024.

However, Enzo Ferrari's son, Piero Ferrari, dismissed those questions by putting utmost faith in Hamilton. Talking to Autosprint, he said, via Crash.net:

“[Hamilton] is healthy; he is in good shape both physically and mentally. I don’t think age is a problem at all. He accepted the challenge with enormous enthusiasm, so he is confident in his abilities."

Lewis Hamilton appeared in good physical shape in his debut Test for Ferrari. However, the decline in performance since 2021 has raised doubt in the minds of critics. Regardless, with the Italian team's backing, the 40-year-old is likely to put his best foot forward in 2025.

