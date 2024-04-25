Lewis Hamilton: Top 5 longest winless streaks of his career

Lewis Hamilton is the most successful F1 driver in terms of statistics in the sport's history having won seven World Championships along with 103 wins and 104 pole positions.

However, the Mercedes driver is going through a rough patch as he has decided to leave the German team in favor of the Ferrari F1 team from the 2025 season. One of the main reasons for his departure from the former world champions is that he has not won a race with the team in more than two years.

Below is the list of the five longest droughts in Lewis Hamilton's career:

#1 Lewis Hamilton's 50-race drought from Abu Dhabi 2021- present

The British driver last won a race at the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP while battling Max Verstappen for the championship. He could have won the following race as well but lost out due to controversial circumstances.

Since then he has failed to stand on the top step of the podium, coming second to his teammate George Russell, in Brazil 2022, for Mercedes' only victory in the new regulations.

#2 10 races from Brazil 2008- Germany 2009

Hamilton clinched his maiden title at the Brazilian GP in 2008 as he finished P5 in an iconic fashion. However, he had a horrible start to his title defense as McLaren was caught out by the new regulations change and could not deliver a race-winning car most of the season.

But they managed to get a grip on things in the second half of the season as he won in Hungary and later in Singapore.

#3 10 races – 2012 Brazilian Grand Prix – 2013 German Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton found himself in a similar predicament as 2009 after going winless for 10 races following his switch from McLaren to Mercedes at the beginning of the 2013 season.

However, it was Hungary to the rescue once again as he claimed his only race win of the season in Budapest.

#4 10 races – 2013 Belgian Grand Prix – 2014 Australian Grand Prix

After winning in Budapest, Lewis Hamilton once again went winless for the rest of the season in 2013 on another 10-race streak.

But he ended his streak at the 2014 Malaysian GP after overhauling his teammate Nico Rosberg in a straight fight.

#5 9 races – 2009 Japanese Grand Prix – 2010 Monaco Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton endured a tough start to the 2010 season as he had a series of unfortunate events leading up to the Monaco GP.

His luck turned around at the 2010 Turkish GP when he got the benefit of two Red Bulls crashing into each other and ending his nine-race winless streak.