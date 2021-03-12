Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas unbox the 2021 team kit

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas unboxed the official 2021 team kit on the eve of the Formula 1 pre-season test in Bahrain. In a promotional video on Mercedes' social media accounts, the drivers unboxed the official team kit for the 2021 season.

The new team kit, similar in many aspects to the team kit last year, has some alterations. Sponsors like Tommy Hilfiger feature prominently on the collars of the T-shirts.

Lewis Hamilton to hit the track in the Friday afternoon session

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas will share driving duties on each day of testing. Both drivers will test in alternate sessions throughout the three days. Valtteri Bottas will have the first go in the new Mercedes W12, with Lewis Hamilton taking over in the afternoon session.

Thought you might like to know who's driving W12 and when this week. 😉 pic.twitter.com/qIAVrEByA5 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 11, 2021

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes targeting unprecedented eighth world championship

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes will target their eighth world championship this season. Lewis Hamilton equaled Michael Schumacher's record of seven world championships last year and will have an eye on winning his eighth title to become the most successful driver in Formula 1 history.

Mercedes have already cemented themselves as one of the most dominant teams in the sport's history and will try to win their eighth consecutive constructors' title.

The intrigue around the hidden Mercedes floor

James Allison and Mercedes were blunt when questioned about the floor of their 2021 challenger. Allison replied that a lot of energy had gone into recovering lost downforce from the floor, and Mercedes was certain competitors would copy their solution if the team revealed the floor.

Heading into the pre-season test, one of the most intriguing questions that needs to be answered pertains to the floor of the Mercedes W12. Competitors and fans will keep a close eye on the Brackley-based team and the floor of the W12.