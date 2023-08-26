Lewis Hamilton would welcome rain during the 2023 F1 Dutch GP race weekend with the hopes of spicing things up

Lewis Hamilton believes the wet weather forecast for the 2023 Dutch GP could bunch up the grid and get them closer to the Red Bulls. Speaking ahead of the race in Zandvoort, the Briton felt that Zandvoort was a circuit that might suit Mercedes.

Asked by Sportskeeda if wet weather would bring him closer to his maiden win in the new generation of cars, Lewis Hamilton said:

“Yeah I think the wet weather will definitely spices things up. I think in Spa, it wasn’t a strong circuit for us, but in the rain we were performing quite well. I am hoping that’s the case this weekend if it is wet. But otherwise I think this is not far too different to Budapest and our car looked better in Budapest."

He added:

"So I’m hoping .. Last year out here the car was closer to the front, George was second, that was up and down for the lead at one point. So I am hoping that we are closer, closer than at-least (last year) this weekend.”

Hoping for wet weather during the Dutch GP, Lewis Hamilton felt rain could spice up the track action and bring them closer to Red Bull. Citing their performance in 2022 in dry conditions, the Briton feels that their car is strong around the Zandvoort circuit.

Given that the Mercedes has a weak rear end and the circuit has characteristics that need a stable front end, the Briton could have a realistic chance to target a win. On limited rear-end circuits, the Mercedes has often slacked off in terms of performance and fallen prey to a McLaren or Aston Martin.

Lewis Hamilton sends a warning to Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen

Outlining his goals for the last ten rounds on the calendar, Lewis Hamilton feels second place in the championship is his target. The seven-time world champion will have to battle Sergio Perez and will face stiff competition from his old rival Fernando Alonso.

The Briton’s last win was the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP, and he still remains in the hunt for his first victory in the new generation of F1 cars. With Zandvoort being a circuit that suits his car better, the 38-year-old is optimistic about giving Max Verstappen stiff competition on his home turf.

Asked what his goal is for the next ten rounds of the calendar, Lewis Hamilton said:

“My goal is to try and figure out how to have the best 10 races I’ve ever had in the second half of the season. Of course, we know performance-wise, we’re not going to blitz these races, but maximising points every weekend, holding on to second in the Constructor’s Championship, and chasing down Perez… that’s my goal."

Asked about the race weekend ahead and his chances of beating Verstappen, the Briton said:

“I definitely feel like I’m ready to try to prepare myself for when the car is ready to be able to challenge and beat Max. I think, at the moment, the only way currently we could probably do that is just to capitalise on any potential mistakes, which they don’t tend to make. But if they do, I’ll be there.”

Having won at the circuit in the Formula 3 Masters, Lewis Hamilton has often been a confident driver at the Zandvoort circuit.

While the Dutch GP is dominated by Verstappen fans, an improved Mercedes W14 has a better chance of winning in Zandvoort than its predecessor which struggled throughout the 2022 season.

Currently the Briton is in fourth place in the driver’s standings 41 points adrift off Perez and one point behind Alonso.