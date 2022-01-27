“Lewis will be back twice as strong” – Valtteri Bottas feels Lewis Hamilton will return to F1 in 2022 

Valtteri Bottas parted ways with Mercedes after five years in the team as Lewis Hamilton's team-mate. The Finn will be racing with Alfa Romeo from the 2022 season onwards.

Bottas recently revealed that believes his former team-mate will be back on the grid this year. His words come amid rumors of the Briton's retirement from the sport after devastatingly losing a record-breaking eighth championship victory at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Not only does the Finn think the 37-year-old will return, but he is also of the opinion that Hamilton will be back stronger. Bottas believes the seven-time world champion has a point to prove, determined to chase the championship title that the latter believes he deserves.

As reported by EssentiallySports, Bottas commented on Hamilton's state of mind after the season finale, saying:

“I think the last race of this season was a good example. I saw him many days after the race and the mood was still like at a funeral. Even when he knows it wasn’t him who lost that race and he was robbed of it, you know, it’s hard to swallow it being taken away like that. But you just wait and he’ll be back twice as strong as he does every time, that’s who he is.”

It has been reported that Hamilton will make the call to return or retire after the FIA concludes its investigation. The Mercedes driver has not commented on the matter as of yet and fans are desperately awaiting his final decision.

Former world champion believes Lewis Hamilton will return in 2022

Jenson Button recently revealed he hopes Lewis Hamilton will be back to fight for the eighth title in 2022 and believes the latter will continue to chase the win this year. While acknowledging how devastating the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix turned out to be for the Mercedes driver, the 2009 F1 world champion seems certain that Hamilton will be back stronger.

As reported by PlanetF1, Button shared his understanding of Hamilton's future in the sport, saying:

“I haven’t got a clue but I do know I was the only person to interview Lewis after the last race. But I really do hope he will be racing; I think he will be racing. You know he wants to win that eighth title and be the most decorated Formula 1 driver in F1 history. He will do that; I really do think so.”

As we inch closer to the season opener in Bahrain, rumors of Lewis Hamilton's retirement, theories of possible replacements for him at Mercedes, and predictions of his future are spreading like wildfire.

