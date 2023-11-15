“Lily is gonna roast him for that”: Alex Albon slipping while playing golf in Netflix Cup draws hilarious reactions from F1 fans

Alex Albon slipped during the 2023 Netflix Cup, drawing a series of reactions from fans.

A crossover between Formula 1 and the PGA Tour, Netflix's first live-produced sporting event, the Netflix Cup 2023, was quite the spectacle in the lead-up to the 2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Albon was initially supposed to partner with Collin Morikawa. However, he ended up teaming with Tony Finau after Morikawa withdrew due to a back injury.

Having said that, the Thai-British driver's performance was barely the highlight of the show for him. Despite putting on a decent show with the golf club in his hands, what captured the fans' attention were Alex Albon's quirky escapades.

The Williams driver first made a humorous comment about his girlfriend Lily Muni He looking similar to the squid game doll that was present at the golf match. He then slipped while taking a shot, falling down straight on his hands before getting up immediately like nothing happened.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the incident. One user commented:

"Lily is gonna roast him for that."

"Alex Albon is the gift that keeps on giving," wrote another user.

Another fan compared Albon's fall to Niall Horan's. The Irish singer had slipped in a similar fashion back in 2015 while caddying for Rory McIlroy.

Here are some more reactions to Alex Albon slipping during the Netflix Cup:

What did Alex Albon say about his girlfriend Lily Muni and the squid game doll?

The 27-year-old Williams driver compared his girlfriend Lily Muni He to a squid game doll. The 24-year-old Chinese golfer competes on the USA-based LPGA tour.

While staring at the giant squid game doll, Albon said:

"That thing looks super creepy... kinda looks like my girlfriend."

F1 drivers Carlos Sainz, Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, and Lando Norris took part in the Netflix Cup, which was hosted at the Wynn Golf Club. The tournament set the stage for the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.

Albon and Max Homa were beaten by Gasly and Tony Finau in a game that stretched over a considerable period. On the other hand, Sainz and Justin Thomas made quick work of the pairing of McLaren driver Lando Norris and Rickie Fowler.

Ultimately, the team of Justin Thomas and Carlos Sainz won the inaugural Netflix Cup on Tuesday. The duo defeated Tony Finau and Pierre Gasly in a closest-to-the-pin competition on the final hole.