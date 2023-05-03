Rookie for Williams Racing, Logan Sargeant is the first American to get a spot on the F1 grid since Alexander Rossi in 2015. This weekend's Miami Grand Prix would be a very special one for the racer as he was born and raised in Fort Lauderdale.

As he heads to Miami, Sargeant, who is currently tied for last place in the series with fellow rookie Nyck de Vries, will still be searching for his first Formula One points. In the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, he had the best starting position, of 14, and the best finish position, 12.

Logan Sargeant @LoganSargeant Baku, over and out. The most I’ve learned in an F1 weekend so far. Racing in my backyard next weekend 🤩 Baku, over and out. The most I’ve learned in an F1 weekend so far. Racing in my backyard next weekend 🤩🇺🇸 https://t.co/KrDBA9KpoM

“It will be so enjoyable to have friends and family there. Feel the home atmosphere, home crowd for the first time. I’ve never raced cars in America. So it’s gonna be a special weekend,” Sargeant said.

Logan Sargeant said during an interview a month ago that he wasn't sure what to anticipate this weekend in terms of fanfare or local support. At the time of the interview, he was on a promotional tour of New York City, his first visit to the Big Apple. He played tourist by attending a Brooklyn Nets game and snapping photographs of himself eating pizza in various locations.

Since the release of its Netflix behind-the-scenes docuseries during the height of the pandemic, F1 has exploded in popularity. The series has found a new audience in the United States, which will host three races this year.

Logan Sargeant blames Ferrari for a disastrous weekend in Baku

The Williams rookie's Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend was cut short. He was 11th quickest at the end of Saturday morning's sprint shootout but was unable to advance to SQ2 due to a big shunt.

Logan Sargeant crashed heavily into the wall at Turn 15, ruining the right rear corner of his FW45. Such was the damage that was done that Williams were unable to fix his car in time for the afternoon's 17-lap sprint race and were forced to withdraw.

Sargeant blamed the Ferrari drivers for his accident, accusing them of terrible etiquette as they sat in the middle of the circuit. Sargeant had qualified 14th on the grid for Sunday's official Grand Prix and battled for place with Zhou Guanyu and Pierre Gasly throughout the race.

He was unable to break into the points and ended P16, the last rider on the lead lap. This weekend, he will be heading to his hometown as a Formula One driver.

