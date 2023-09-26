Logan Sargeant's car damage expenses this year are 4x his salary, Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso's expenses the lowest: Reports

A recent statistic shared on social media reveals how badly Logan Sargeant's rookie season has been going. The young American has not only been underperforming, but he has gradually become somewhat of a financial burden on Williams as well.

F1 teams always work on damage repairs before, during, and after each race weekend. This can include any minor or major mechanical fixes that they have to perform. Of course, when a driver crashes the car, the cost of repairing the damage shoots up quite a lot.

So far in 2023, Logan Sargeant has cost the team $3,906,000 in repairs from his various crashes and other damages to the car. This makes him the driver who has cost his team the most in repairs.

When these horrendous statistics are compared to driver salaries for 2023, it makes the cost of repairs from Logan Sargeant look even more bizarre. Since he is a rookie, Sargeant currently earns around $1,000,000 per season. When this figure is compared with the amount spent on repairing his car, the damage expenses are nearly four times his own salary from Williams.

In comparison, Red Bull star Max Verstappen, who is dominating the sport and will be the highest-paid driver in 2023 with a $55,000,000 per-season salary, has almost negligible damage expenses. Since he is driving almost faultless races week in and week out, it has only cost Red Bull $220,000 to repair damages to his car.

Fernando Alonso, who earns $5,000,000 per season, is second-last in damage expenses with only $350,000.

This shows how Logan Sargeant is not only struggling to perform well in F1, he is also costing Williams a lot simply due to the number of repairs on his car.

Aston Martin reserve driver rumored to be prime candidate to replace Logan Sargeant in 2024

There have been several recent reports claiming that Aston Martin reserve driver Felipe Drugovich could be a prime candidate to replace Logan Sargeant in Williams for 2024. Though James Vowles has shown support for the American rookie, there is no denying that the young driver has not been able to perform well in his first year in Formula 1.

On the other hand, Felipe Drugovich has decent experience in his budding years to make him fit for F1. He has won in Formula 2000, Euroformula, Spanish Formula 3, and Formula 2.

According to Blick, Drugovich has already been "negotiating for weeks" with Williams for the seat in 2024. This was reported before the 2023 F1 Japanese GP, where Logan Sargeant had a major crash in qualifying. This crash could have catalysed the process of finding a potentially replacing Sargeant.

Of course, nothing can be said for sure since there has been no official news either by the team or by the driver.