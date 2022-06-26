Madrid expresses interest to host F1 race in future

The F1 World Championship has seen the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya as its home base in Spain for over 30 years. With the recent 2022 F1 Spanish Grand Prix still fresh in the minds of fans and drivers alike, the central capital of the country, Madrid, has expressed its desire to host the world's most prestigious motorsport event in the future.

Regulators of the sport could potentially warm up to the idea of an F1 race in the city of the 'Bear and the Strawberry Tree' as the current venue does not seem to live up to the expectations of a sport that is growing in popularity at a rapid pace. The 2.9-mile-long circuit was found lacking in infrastructure to support the huge influx of fans on race day.

Massive traffic jams surrounding the track and delays at the nearest train station, Montmelo, meant that fans were faced with delays when leaving the venue. Moreover, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya sees its current contract set to expire with the sport in 2026, after being on the calendar since 1991.

Madrid's government took to Twitter to express their desire to host an F1 weekend in the future as Enrique Lopez, a cabinet minister for the Community of Madrid, wrote:

“It is my pleasure to write to you on behalf of the government of the Community of Madrid to express our interest in the development of a Formula 1 grand prix in Madrid. As you may know, the region of Madrid is experiencing an outstanding economic and social development in the Spanish and European contexts. We are welcoming an increasing number of visitors from all over the world and the sporting competitions are becoming more and more prestigious and appreciated in the Community of Madrid.”

El consejero 🏎️ La Comunidad de Madrid se ofrece para albergar un próximo Gran Premio de @F1 El consejero @Enrique_L_Lopez ha enviado una carta a Stéfano Domenicali, destacando el interés del Gobierno autonómico y el prestigio de las pruebas deportivas que se desarrollan en la región. 🏎️ La Comunidad de Madrid se ofrece para albergar un próximo Gran Premio de @F1.📩 El consejero @Enrique_L_Lopez ha enviado una carta a Stéfano Domenicali, destacando el interés del Gobierno autonómico y el prestigio de las pruebas deportivas que se desarrollan en la región. https://t.co/qEE1KmvQbp

Lopez also went on to highlight the infrastructure and climate at the potential venue, which proved to be a key point against this year's Spanish Grand Prix and wrote:

“We have an extensive and efficient transport network, a pleasant climate, first class cultural, gastronomic and natural tourist attractions, a wide and excellent hotel infrastructure and a diverse commercial offer with a unique freedom of opening hours.”

The letter assures the government's alliance with the sport and its president Stefano Domenicali in bringing the spectacle to Madrid.

Jehan Daruvala makes his debut F1 test appearance for McLaren at Silverstone

F2 driver Jehan Daruvala took another step in his path to F1 as the Prema Racing driver completed his first test with McLaren at Silverstone. The 23-year-old aims to become the third Indian driver in the highest echelon of motorsports. Daruvala drove the race-winning 2021 MCL34M on Tuesday and Wednesday at the iconic British track.

#Formula1 What a couple of days it’s been!… An unreal experience driving a Formula 1 car for the first time around Silverstone 🤩🏽 A big thank you again to everyone that made this happen, I had lots of fun and learned so much in just two days📸 photos by @nickdunganphoto What a couple of days it’s been!… An unreal experience driving a Formula 1 car for the first time around Silverstone 🤩👌🏽 A big thank you again to everyone that made this happen, I had lots of fun and learned so much in just two days ✅📸 photos by @nickdunganphoto #Formula1 https://t.co/SOxeyj5J90

The test involved 130 odd laps over 2 days and helped Daruvala accumulate enough points to get a Super License. It remains to be seen how things will pan out for the Indian driver throughout the 2022 season.

