Major development on Ferrari's much-anticipated upgrade before its introduction in Spa: Reports

Reportedly, Ferrari will test its new rear suspension during a filming day ahead of its introduction during the 2025 Belgian GP. The Italian team has had an underwhelming start to the season and has scored just four podiums in 11 main races thus far, courtesy of Charles Leclerc.

The Maranello-based outfit was confident of their chances of fighting for both championships in the 2025 season and challenging McLaren in a year-long tussle. The former world champions had come into the new season with a radically different car from last year's SF-24, which finished mere 18 points behind the Woking-based outfit.

However, the SF-25 has been riddled with issues since the start of the season and has lagged behind McLaren, Red Bull, and Mercedes in terms of pure performance. After introducing an upgraded floor in Austria, Ferrari was gearing up for a new rear suspension in Spa to further improve the car.

As reported by Auto Racer, Ferrari will test the new rear suspension on the filming day in July at the iconic Mugello track, which would provide them valuable information after testing the part for around 200 km. After the filming day, the Italian team would make a call during the race weekend, in which they plan to introduce the new upgraded part.

Ferrari deputy team boss comments on upgrade plan for 2025

Ferrari deputy team principal Jerome d'Ambrosio stated that they were in the middle of making a decision on resource allocation for the remainder of the 2025 season and the next season.

As per Motorsport, the former Mercedes man explained in Austria and said:

"In terms of future development, obviously I'm not going to unveil how we're going to approach the next six months right here, but let's say that obviously we're in a phase of the season where we need to [think about resources] and actually it's something that we've been thinking about since the beginning of the year.

"2026 is a big change, there's '25 also, we want to make progress, we want to continue to move forward, balancing the two, and it would be something that we're taking into consideration."

He further added:

"There's obviously a lot of things that we're working on in the background on every aspect of the car and we want to move forward. Again it's an important consideration between the challenge of next year and between this year's challenge, but if we can and what we do in the factory is to try to push the boundaries and improve the car, so let's see."

Ferrari is second in the Constructors' championship but trails McLaren by a whopping 207 points and is yet to win in a main race after almost half the season has passed.

