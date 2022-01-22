"Many in F1 could do well in real politics"- Kimi Raikkonen lambasts the sport

Kimi Raikkonen lambasted the politics of F1 and the internal ongoings in the sport's environment. Frustrated at the indesirable atmosphere in the sport, the former world champion expressed his contentment with his retirement.

Speaking to the Italian edition of the Motorsport Network, the Finn said:

“Money certainly plays an important role, as does power. I believe people want to have power. There would be many in F1 who would also do well in real politics… Money has changed things in F1 too, as in any sport. There are games played by people you don’t know until you’re into the whole thing.”

The 2007 world champion believes many characters in the sport would do well in real life politics with the kind of intense environment that they are capable of creating in the sport. Kimi Raikkonen believes money and power have been a reason for F1’s toxic political environment, which he has never enjoyed.

Kimi Raikkonen expressed dislike for false environment in F1

The Finnish world champion believes a lot of the falsehoods of Formula 1 never appealed to him. Unveiling the untruth in the sport, the retired driver is content being away from the sport and the paddock.

Lifting the veil off the inexactitude of the sport, the Ferrari champion said:

“There are so many things that don’t make sense, at least to me, in Formula 1. I’m talking about all the bullshit that goes around. We know, but nobody says anything. These are things that shouldn’t even exist. Many things are false in here. It’s good to be outside. Mentally, it’s very nice to be out of all that bullshit.”

The retired Alfa Romeo driver believes it is mentally healthy to abstain from the false environment in a sport that is driven by power and money. Raikkonen often disliked the politics of the sport and often discussed this with Fernando Alonso, his former team-mate, who expressed the same recently.

Edited by Anurag C