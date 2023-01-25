Mario Andretti sure of Mick Schumacher being picked up by some F1 team: "Talent like that doesn’t go away"

Former F1 world champion Mario Andretti feels Mick Schumacher will not be out of F1 for long as talent like his does not go away. The young German was part of Haas for two seasons after which he was replaced by Nico Hulkenberg.

One of the reasons behind that was Mick 's crash-prone style which cost the team a lot in damages. Since then, the young German has joined Mercedes as a reserve driver for the 2023 F1 season as he tries to find a place on the F1 grid in 2024.

Talking about Mick Schumacher, Mario Andretti had words of praise for the young driver. Andretti told sport.de that Mick had certainly shown improvements in the second year and will find his way back to F1 soon.

“I’m sure someone will take him, talent like that doesn’t go away. I think Mick improved enormously last season, no question. And that was evident in his performance. Schumacher name is an asset in every respect. I think he carried it with a lot of pride, no doubt.”

Mick Schumacher got words of assurance from former German F1 racer Timo Glock as well. The latter felt that the rising German star was in a good position in Mercedes.

“I think he is in a good position with Mercedes. Mercedes has many sibling teams. [De Vries] jumped in at Williams and got a regular cockpit at AlphaTauri through this route. [Schumacher is] in a good position. I hope for no driver’s sake that he can’t drive."

He added:

"But if there is a possibility, Mick can sit in and drive. Sometimes one step back is two steps forward. He’s put himself in a good position with a team where he has the best chance for a regular cockpit in the future.”

Mick Schumacher's calmness surprises Glock

According to Timo Glock, it was very interesting to see the calmness shown by Mick Schumacher during the storm that he had to face this season at Haas. He told Sky Sports Germany:

“Something so calm at the age of 23 and not working against the team shows the size and class that he already has at such a young age. I wish he can take a step next year, even if only as a test driver, possibly at Mercedes. Develop in such a way that he comes back in 2024 and can then show everyone what he’s made of.”

Mick is currently a part of Mercedes in the role of a reserve driver. The German will be hoping to secure a seat in F1 in the 2024 season.

