Mark Ruffalo reshares Lewis Hamilton’s statement quoting UN Commission's description of Gaza situation as "genocide”

Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton took to social media platforms and uploaded a story to address the situation in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict with Israel. The seven-time F1 champion detailed the crisis in Gaza, giving an insight into the situation, and quoted the UN Commission's description of Gaza. Marvel superstar Mark Ruffalo took to Instagram and reshared Hamilton's statement.F1 star Lewis Hamilton has over 40M followers on his Instagram. The Ferrari driver is not only known for his performance on track, but is also an activist, using his social media presence to inform his followers about global issues.Hamilton has previously come out and shared updates about the situation in Gaza, and most recently took to Instagram once again to share the situation and enlighten his followers about it.“The latest incursion on Gaza City has forced hundreds of thousands of people from their homes, with hospitals across the strip already overwhelmed with those suffering from famine, and casualties of the bombing that never seems to end,” read the statementThe seven-time F1 champion also cited the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, as his story read,“Today, a UN commission of enquiry described what is happening in Gaza as a genocide. As human beings, we cannot stand by and let this continue to happen.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis statement made by Hamilton was shared by an Instagram account @middleeastmonitor, in an Instagram post. The same post was reshared by Marvel superstar Mark Ruffalo on his Instagram.Image credits: Instagram/@markruffaloLike Lewis Hamilton, Mark Ruffalo has been active on social media, sharing posts and updates about the Israel-Palestine conflict and the situation in Gaza.Lewis Hamilton requests his followers to join him in donating “to help the people of Palestine”The Israel-Palestine conflict has been ongoing since 1948, with the latest armed conflict in the Gaza Strip beginning on October 7, 2023. Over the last couple of years, the conflict has had its high and lows, with the people of Gaza suffering, with the death toll in thousands, and thousands displaced from their homes.Lewis Hamilton shared a story on Instagram detailing the organizations he donated to, while also requesting his followers to help if possible. The story read,“It's hard not to feel powerless in the face of so much tragedy, but we can't stand by and do nothing. There are some incredible organisations doing great work to help the people of Palestine, and they need funds to be able to do so. I have donated to three organisations that are working tirelessly to help those who need it”“@palestineredcrescent @doctorswithoutborders @savechildrenuk. If you feel you have anything to spare, I would be grateful if you could join me.”Over the last couple of years, Lewis Hamilton has shared multiple posts and stories about the Israel-Palestine conflict.