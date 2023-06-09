Mark Webber shares how McLaren teammates Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are getting on

Former F1 driver Mark Webber has stated that both McLaren teammates Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are getting along brilliantly within the team.

The young Australian driver Piastri is in his debut season and has a teammate of the caliber of Norris already as his teammate. He has done well in the first seven races as he has been getting better and better with every race.

McLaren took a punt on the young Australian last season to replace Daniel Ricciardo. With already multiple point-scoring results to his name, Piastri has impressed.

Mark Webber recently spoke about the young driver and how he's been getting along with the team and his teammate. Mark Webber told SpeedCafe:

“He’s doing very, very well. For rookies these days in F1 it’s very, very challenging, given the mileage they do compared to what we used to be able to do. And, of course, it’s never been tighter off the back of the top two (teams). It’s such a big juggling act, so that’s another interesting dynamic, that some of the learnings can be magnified because of just how tight the field is."

He added:

“But he’s taking it all in his stride. McLaren is absolutely very, very happy with his progress, and Lando has been awesome. They’re getting on brilliantly. And it’s just really awesome that he leaves these venues with just an absolutely huge amount of information.”

Oscar will establish himself quickly at McLaren: Mark Webber

McLaren and Lando Norris offered Oscar Piastri a big challenge was considered by many. This is especially considering he left the option of sticking with Alpine and a somewhat easier challenge in the form of Esteban Ocon. Webber, however, has backed the young driver and feels Oscar will establish himself quickly at McLaren.

He told SpeedCafe:

"You will never hear Oscar make excuses. He sets an extremely high bar for himself, he’s very proud of his own standards, which have played a significant contribution to how much success he’s had up to this point in his career. So he’s not going to apologise for the bar he wants to set himself."

He added:

"We all know he’s going to establish himself here very quickly, and he is already doing so. People in the know who are watching are commenting that what they’re seeing is very, very unique. That’s the most important thing in this industry, that the right people in the know are loving what they’re seeing.”

The duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri has been very beneficial for the Woking-based squad. Having said that, the team still needs to get a lot of things sorted before it can get back to being a competitive force at the front of the grid.

Poll : 0 votes