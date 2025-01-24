"Mashallah uncle": Fans react as Lewis Hamilton shares his Ferrari identity card on social media

Lewis Hamilton shared his Ferrari identity card on social media days after his official test with the team. Fans reacted to it and dropped humorous quotes in the comment section of the post.

Hamilton made a lot of buzz last week as he was formally inducted into Scuderia Ferrari. His debut week began with a detailed tour of the Maranello factory followed by a test run at the Fiorano track.

The Tifosi crowd gathered in large numbers outside the track to support Hamilton and welcome him with open arms. The 40-year-old also stopped by to greet the fans and soak in the applause gracefully.

Meanwhile, Hamilton took to his anonymous Instagram account named 'Indegoblack' to share a photo of his Ferrari identity card. It featured the driver's name and picture with a team logo.

However, fans shared their reactions to the rumors in the comment section of the post.

"Mashallah uncle," a fan wrote.

"The face card on a card 😭," another fan added.

"This man is really like a good wine.. 😏," a user wrote, appreciating Hamilton's looks.

A fan also shared the British driver's iconic dialogue about his unfinished business.

"I'm working on a masterpiece and it isn't finished yet!🐐," a user commented.

"Face card never declined 🤩," a user quipped.

"222 is an angel number!!!! It means you are at the right place at the right time 😍," another fan said.

Lewis Hamilton has got the fans hooked on his Ferrari debut, and it's just the beginning of what promises to be an inspiring journey.

According to rumors, the 40-year-old could likely feature in a second test run in Barcelona next week before heading to London for the FIA car launch event. He might also attend Scuderia Ferrari's separate car launch event in Maranello scheduled for February 19.

Lewis Hamilton drops first reaction after debut test with Ferrari

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton joined Scuderia Ferrari on January 20 after much anticipation over his historic move. He took a factory tour in Maranello and went to the Fiorano track for his debut test run. He drove 30 laps but couldn't gain much pace due to foggy weather and poor visibility.

Meanwhile, following the test run, Hamilton dropped a picture on Instagram and said:

"Settling in. Thank you to the Tifosi and everyone at Ferrari for the warm welcome 🫶🏾."

The Tifoso crowd thronged the Fiorano circuit with banners and flags to capture a glimpse of the seven-time world champion in a Ferrari suit. The Brit made a quick stop at the corner where fans had gathered and waved at them, acknowledging the support.

Lewis Hamilton's union at Ferrari is something the fans had been waiting to witness since he confirmed the transfer. Hence, his test run received a lot of attention from F1 fans across the globe.

