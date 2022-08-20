Max Verstappen "capable of winning many championships", says Red Bull boss after his 'super job' in 2022 F1 season so far

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner believes that Max Verstappen has the potential to win multiple world championship titles as long as the team provides him with a competitive package to do so. He admitted that the Dutch driver's performance and approach this season when it comes to fighting the two Ferraris has been a testament to his talent.

As reported by GPFans, Horner spoke about Verstappen's year so far and the team's expectations for the future, saying:

“Max is capable of winning many championships and I think he’s down to us to provide him with the equipment to do it. He’s doing a super job this year. Ferrari are tough competitors. They’ve also got two quick drivers. Mercedes are sorting themselves out and they could well be back in the game in the second half of the year. There’s nothing that we take for granted. We just got to keep that momentum running.”

Speaking about the change in the 24-year-old's approach and behavior after winning his maiden F1 World Championship title last season, Horner admitted that he is now free of all the pressure and expectations that come from chasing a maiden title. He said:

“I think in many respects it’s released him. That expectation of needing to win your first world championship, he’s achieved that. He has that on his CV now. Anything that he adds to that is a bonus. He’s just become more rounded, more experienced and has handled the pressure incredibly well, which is remarkable for a 24-year-old. I think it’s just generally, he’s continuing to evolve.”

Max Verstappen hopes for more "realistic" seasons of Netflix's Drive to Survive

Despite criticizing Netflix for the "fake" rivalries and drama shown on the F1 docu-series, "Drive to Survive," Max Verstappen has agreed to participate in the upcoming seasons of the show.

Verstappen expressed hopes that Netflix will portray events more realistically and truthfully in the future, saying:

“All I’m asking for, you know, is that it’s just more realistic, at least from my side. I cannot control of course, what they do with other drivers. But at least I want to be in control with what I’m releasing. I understand they want me in it, but it needs to be more on my terms.”

Claiming that drivers are not always aware of the cameras and all that is filmed in the process, he said:

“Sometimes, you know, you don’t even know that there is a camera around. Or someone is walking behind you and they can use that.”

Max Verstappen did not take part in the latest season of the docu-series after claiming that scenes from the show are often misleading.

