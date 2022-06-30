Max Verstappen to feature in next edition of Netflix's Drive to Survive despite slamming it for 'faking rivalries' between F1 drivers

Max Verstappen will feature more prominently in the next edition of Netflix's F1 docu-series Drive to Survive.

The reigning world champion has intentionally stayed absent since the first season of the Netflix series as he was not happy with the way things were portrayed. One of the key factors behind his decision to give the series a miss was how it had portrayed the collision between him and Daniel Ricciardo at Baku in 2018 and felt that the series was showing fake rivalries.

In a recent conversation with Barstool Sports, however, Max Verstappen admitted that he had "talked to the people who are in charge and who are running the show” and “came to a good understanding” for the future. The Dutchman said:

“Last year I was not really involved. There were a few things I was not really happy with. Especially faking rivalries between drivers. That for me is a tough one because of course [the series] did wonders in America. But also I think sometimes they portray a few drivers differently to how they actually are. And then, of course, the people who are to have one are saying, ‘ooh, this guy’s a bit of a dick’ or whatever, which in real life he’s not.”

“For the future, we came to a good understanding of how we can work together. So I’m sure in the next one you will see a little bit more of me.”

Max Verstappen eager to get back to Silverstone

Max Verstappen had a horrific crash last season when he collided with Lewis Hamilton on the opening lap of the 2021 F1 British GP. It was one of the pivotal moments of the 2021 championship and acted as a flashing point for the rivalry between the two drivers, with Hamilton closing the gap to Verstappen significantly.

Concurrently, Verstappen has done very well at Silverstone, having won a race there in 2020. Speaking in Red Bull's press release, the Dutchman revealed that he was looking forward to the race at Silverstone, which is very close to Milton Keynes, the Red Bull headquarters.

He said:

“I’m looking forward to going back to Silverstone. There are so many amazing fans and it’s nice to know that we are just down the road from the Team at the factory in Milton Keynes.”

Verstappen currently enjoys a 49-points lead in the drivers' championship and will be looking at retribution after what happened last season.

