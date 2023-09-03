Max Verstappen creates F1 history as he scores 10th consecutive win at Monza

Max Verstappen and Red Bull created history at the Italian Grand Prix 2023, as the Dutch sensation secured his 10th consecutive Formula 1 victory. In doing so, Verstappen surpassed Sebastian Vettel's nine consecutive wins from 2009, and Red Bull extended their winning streak to a remarkable 15 races.

The Monza circuit was the stage for this record-breaking performance, where Verstappen initially lined up behind the pole-sitting Carlos Sainz of Ferrari.

On Lap 15, Verstappen pushed Sainz into making a mistake at the first chicane. Seizing the opportunity, Verstappen executed a daring move around the outside of the Curva Grande, effectively taking control of the race.

From that point forward, the reigning double world champion never relinquished his lead, steadily building a comfortable advantage and securing his latest F1 record.

Behind him, the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, along with Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez, engaged in an intense battle for the remaining podium positions.

A dramatic lock-up by Leclerc into the first chicane on the last lap ultimately handed the position to his teammate, Sainz.

Mercedes managed a solid double points finish, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton securing fifth and sixth places, respectively. However, both Mercedes drivers were issued five-second time penalties during the race.

Russell received his penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage during a tussle with Esteban Ocon of Alpine. Hamilton, who adopted a different tire strategy to make up ground late in the race, was penalized for a clash with McLaren's Oscar Piastri at the second chicane.

Alex Albon delivered a commendable performance for Williams, clinching seventh place and defending his position against McLaren's Lando Norris. Fernando Alonso secured ninth place, while Valtteri Bottas of Alfa Romeo completed the top 10.

Full results of the F1 Italian GP

Liam Lawson narrowly missed out on scoring points in his second appearance for AlphaTauri, finishing just outside the points in 11th place. Piastri, despite a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage, claimed the 12th position.

Williams' rookie Logan Sargeant had a challenging day, with a collision with Bottas and a five-second time penalty relegating him to 13th place. Zhou Guanyu of Alfa Romeo and Pierre Gasly of Alpine rounded out the lower points positions.

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll had a quiet afternoon after starting from the back of the grid, ultimately finishing 16th. The Haas drivers, Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen, crossed the finish line in 17th and 18th places, respectively.

Two drivers failed to complete the race, with Esteban Ocon retiring late in the race for Alpine and Yuki Tsunoda experiencing an engine failure in his AlphaTauri on the formation lap.

Here are the full results of the F1 race in Monza:

#1 Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

#2 Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

#3 Carlos Sainz Jr (Ferrari)

#4 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

#5 George Russell (Mercedes)

#6 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

#7 Alex Albon (Williams)

#8 Lando Norris (McLaren)

#9 Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

#10 Valterri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

#11 Logan Sargeant (Williams)

#12 Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

#13 Liam Lawson (AlphaTauri)

#14 Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

#15 Guyanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo)

#16 Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

#17 Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

#18 Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

#19 Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

#20 Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)