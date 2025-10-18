"Max Verstappen is doing everything he can to ramp up the pressure": Helmut Marko on Oscar Piastri crumbling under pressure

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko stated Max Verstappen is pressurizing championship leader Oscar Piastri, as he was asked about how the latter "crumble(s)" when performing under pressure. The Dutchman has managed to narrow down the gap to the championship.
The 2025 F1 season was earlier thought to be an all-out McLaren domination. However, with Red Bull improving massively after the summer break, the picture has changed, and Max Verstappen has also become a strong contender for the title. He has gained more points than both Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the last five races and showcased a stronger pace in the initial sessions of the US Grand Prix.
Recently, Helmut Marko was questioned about Oscar Piastri's performance under pressure, to which he replied that Verstappen is attempting to build up that pressure in every session.
Reporter: ''As you can see, Piastri can crumble under pressure...''
Marko: ''Yes. Max is doing everything he can to increasingly ramp up that pressure.''
As mentioned, Max Verstappen has had a strong pace in the initial sessions of the US Grand Prix. He managed to clinch pole position for the Sprint on Friday, with Lando Norris accompanying him on the front row. Piastri, meanwhile, will be starting in P3.
Max Verstappen expects a "tough battle" in the Sprint
While Verstappen managed to be the fastest driver around the Circuit of the Americas on Friday, the top 10 drivers were divided by only 1 second of lap time. This reflects the immense competition the drivers will be facing during the Sprint, especially on the opening lap.
Max Verstappen also feels that there could be a tough battle in the Sprint race.
"It worked out well, but I still expect it to be a tough battle tomorrow in the Sprint, but that’s I think exactly what we want to see. I’m excited for tomorrow and happy with today."
Considering the circuit layout, overtaking could become a difficult task if Verstappen manages to have a consistent and strong pace throughout the race. He further mentioned that the key to a successful Sprint would be a strong start and a good first lap, without losing the lead.
"Just try to have a good start. It’s a wide turn one as well, and then I hope that we have good pace in the race, but we’ll find out tomorrow," he concluded.
There is currently a 63-point gap between Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri in the World Championship, which is expected to change after the Sprint later this weekend.