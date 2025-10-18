"Max Verstappen is doing everything he can to ramp up the pressure": Helmut Marko on Oscar Piastri crumbling under pressure

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko stated Max Verstappen is pressurizing championship leader Oscar Piastri, as he was asked about how the latter "crumble(s)" when performing under pressure. The Dutchman has managed to narrow down the gap to the championship.

Ad

The 2025 F1 season was earlier thought to be an all-out McLaren domination. However, with Red Bull improving massively after the summer break, the picture has changed, and Max Verstappen has also become a strong contender for the title. He has gained more points than both Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the last five races and showcased a stronger pace in the initial sessions of the US Grand Prix.

Recently, Helmut Marko was questioned about Oscar Piastri's performance under pressure, to which he replied that Verstappen is attempting to build up that pressure in every session.

Ad

Trending

Reporter: ''As you can see, Piastri can crumble under pressure...''

Marko: ''Yes. Max is doing everything he can to increasingly ramp up that pressure.''

As mentioned, Max Verstappen has had a strong pace in the initial sessions of the US Grand Prix. He managed to clinch pole position for the Sprint on Friday, with Lando Norris accompanying him on the front row. Piastri, meanwhile, will be starting in P3.

Ad

Max Verstappen expects a "tough battle" in the Sprint

While Verstappen managed to be the fastest driver around the Circuit of the Americas on Friday, the top 10 drivers were divided by only 1 second of lap time. This reflects the immense competition the drivers will be facing during the Sprint, especially on the opening lap.

Max Verstappen also feels that there could be a tough battle in the Sprint race.

Ad

"It worked out well, but I still expect it to be a tough battle tomorrow in the Sprint, but that’s I think exactly what we want to see. I’m excited for tomorrow and happy with today."

Considering the circuit layout, overtaking could become a difficult task if Verstappen manages to have a consistent and strong pace throughout the race. He further mentioned that the key to a successful Sprint would be a strong start and a good first lap, without losing the lead.

Ad

"Just try to have a good start. It’s a wide turn one as well, and then I hope that we have good pace in the race, but we’ll find out tomorrow," he concluded.

There is currently a 63-point gap between Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri in the World Championship, which is expected to change after the Sprint later this weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,500 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and holds a degree in journalism.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician. Know More