Max Verstappen finds unexpected support from Mercedes factory driver after Saudi Arabian GP penalty

Max Verstappen found strong support from Mercedes factory driver Maro Engel after getting a 5-second penalty at the Saudi Arabian GP for cutting a corner and gaining an advantage over Oscar Piastri on Lap 1. The Dutchman was furious and refused to comment on the penalty or the incident in any post-race interview.

Ad

The incident took place in Turn 1 of Lap 1. Piastri, who started in second, got a better start off the line to beat Verstappen to Turn 1. The Red Bull driver was on the outside and couldn't make the corner. Consequently, he drove straight through the run-off area and rejoined the track after Turn 2.

Piastri immediately called out Verstappen on his team radio, saying:

"He needs to give that (place) back. I was ahead."

Ad

Trending

Max Verstappen's team radio had the polar opposite sentiment, as the four-time F1 champion claimed his McLaren rival 'forced him off' the track. Maro Engel, who is a Mercedes-AMG brand ambassador and DTM driver, defended the Red Bull driver by echoing his stance.

"I’ve been critical of Max in the past. Today however, I believe he was forced off track, and coming from the angle he was, I believe he would have made the corner without PIA running him off. In that respect, our rules in DTM of having to leave racing room are clearly better," Engel wrote in an X post.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Verstappen was seen speaking with FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem immediately after the race. That was seemingly the most he spoke in any post-race interaction, which included walking out of the Top 3 interview with David Coulthard after a short reply.

Maro Engel gives F1 a reality check after Max Verstappen incident

Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri go side-by-side at the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Source: Getty

Maro Engel didn't just side with Max Verstappen in his incident against Oscar Piastri. The Mercedes driver remained unbiased, as he claimed that the Red Bull driver would've done the same and be equally wrong if the positions were reversed going into Turn 1.

Ad

In another X post, he urged F1 to look at its regulations for side-by-side racing.

"Idea for F1. Everyone wants to see side by side racing. Then you need a set of rules that allows/promotes that. Away with the who was ahead at the apex. Bring in as soon as ther’s overlap you need to leave racing room. Look at @supercars & @DTM for the great side by side action!" the two-time Daytona 24 Hours winner wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a follow-up post, Engel explained how running another driver off the track is the easiest thing to do. His final advice was:

"Don't blame the players. Have a good look at the rules."

Oscar Piastri's victory in Jeddah meant he became the new championship leader by surpassing McLaren teammate Lando Norris, who finished just outside the podium in P4. The win made Piastri the first Australian to lead the F1 championship in 15 years, since his manager, Mark Webber, did it in 2010.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Kotak Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.



Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.



Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.



When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing. Know More