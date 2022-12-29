Former F1 driver Hans-Joachim Stuck claims Max Verstappen's questionable antics would have got him fired under former F1 Supremo Bernie Ecclestone. The Dutchman infamously didn't let Sergio Perez pass him in the closing stages of the 2022 Brazilian GP, despite the team instructing him to do so.

Verstappen had already secured the 2022 F1 title when F1 headed to Sao Paolo, with Perez stuck in an intense battle for P2 in the drivers' standings with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

With that in mind, Red Bull asked the two-time world champion to let Perez pass him in the closing stages of the race to help him in his fight against Leclerc. However, the 25-year-old refused to let his teammate through with an angry radio message hinting at some turbulence between the two drivers.

Hans-Joachim Stuck stated that former F1 supremo Ecclestone would have fired Verstappen for his antics in Brazil. He said:

“He was very clear there. If one of his drivers hadn't followed such an instruction, Bernie would have thrown him out."

The German also claimed that he too would have fired Verstappen for his behavior in Brazil, which has been frowned upon by the larger F1 community.

Max Verstappen compares 2022 and 2021 F1 cars

Max Verstappen is a two-time F1 world champion.

Comparing the 2022 and 2021 Formula 1 cars, Max Verstappen called the newer cars 'lazy'. The sport introduced a new aerodynamic philosophy this past season, making the cars heavier.

F1's new aerodynamic philosophy fundamentally changed the way cars generate downforce. The newer cars now rely on 'ground effect' to generate the bulk of their downforce, leading to a host of new designs from the teams.

As a result, newer cars were heavier and not as 'snappy' as their predecessors, making them 'lazier' to drive in Verstappen's eyes. Comparing the two generations of cars, the Dutchman said in an exclusive interview with RacingNews365.com:

"Last year's car was more agile because the weight was down. The visibility was a lot better on the front axle, but to be honest, in the high-speed corners, these cars are fine, but in the low-speed, they are a bit lazy."

The Red Bull driver further said:

"At high-speed, they are quite stable, whereas last year's car was a bit more twitchy, but again in the low-speed, the weight really takes over. It is a bit of a shame, but at the end of the day, the cars were made for better racing and they deliver that."

The team has been hit with harsh penalties for their 'minor breach' of the 2021 cost cap, jeopardizing Max Verstappen's 2023 title defense. However, if his form is anything to go by, we can expect some more brilliant drives from the 25-year-old in 2023.

