Max Verstappen, George Russell, Esteban Ocon, Charles Leclerc, and others pick their favorite movies

Max Verstappen, George Russell, Esteban Ocon, Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, and Yuki Tsunod were asked to pick their favorite movies ahead of the Monaco GP this weekend, with each of them giving a different answer. The race in the streets of the Principality is synonymous with fame, money, and entertainment as celebrities from all walks of life attend the small country over the three days.

The weekend also coincides with the Cannes International Film Festival that occurs on the French Riviera annually. Ocon was present at the festival in the days leading up to Monaco GP and recounted his experience.

In the pre-race press conference, the drivers were asked about their favorite movies to which the Alpine driver replied:

"Probably my favorite movie of all time is The Dark Knight Rises."

While RB driver Yuki Tsunoda picked:

"I love the Transporter, Jason Statham. I love Jason Statham, so yeah, he's my guy."

George Russell spoke about watching Daniel Craig's first outing as James Bond in the 2006 starrer Casino Royale and picked that as his favorite with his friend and Williams F1 driver going for the Wes Anderson directed 'The Grand Budapest Hotel'.

Red Bull driver and three-time world champion Max Verstappen picked Leonardo Di Caprio's 'Wolf of the Wall Street' and Bradley Cooper's 'The Hangover'. Local hero and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc picked a nostalgic film and said:

"Hangover is a cool one, but actually Harry Potter was probably my favorite growing up, and it remains one of my favorite movies. Oh yeah, big fan, huge fan! What? Yeah, I knew the lines. When I was 10 years old, I knew the lines of the movie. Yeah, of course. Everybody was telling me I was looking like Harry Potter as well."

George Russell teases Charles Leclerc over his choice of his favorite movie in Monaco

Mercedes driver George Russell Stated that he had held possession of an old video featured when Charles Leclerc in their young years whilst he was imitating a couple of scenes from the Harry Potter movies.

"I have a video, one of the very first videos I have on my phone is of Charles, 2012, with the long hair. You put the broomstick between your legs and you're doing the sort of the wizard..." he told the media.

To which, Charles Leclerc hilariously replied:

"Keep that video for yourself!"

Max Verstappen, amused by the whole conversation, demanded to see the said video, adding:

"I would like to see that one."

It is certainly nice to see the drivers being in a relaxed mood ahead of an important weekend in Monaco as the fight at the top has been pretty intense in the last couple of races.