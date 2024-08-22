Max Verstappen gives a blunt response when questioned about his future on the eve of his 200th F1 race

Max Verstappen recently opened up about his future in Formula 1. The Red Bull star, on the eve of his 200th race at the upcoming Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, revealed that he isn't looking to stay in the sport for another 200 races.

As Formula 1 returned from the summer break, the Netherlands is all set to host the 2024 Dutch GP at Zandvoort. Interestingly, this will also mark Verstappen's 200th F1 race. On the eve of this milestone at his home ground, the three-time world champion was asked if he was looking to reach another 200-race milestone in Formula 1.

Replying to this, Verstappen had a blunt and straightforward answer. With a simple "no", the defending champion stopped speculations about his long-term future. Luke Smith, a renowned F1 journalist, asked him about this. Later on, he took to X to describe how the interview went down with the Red Bull ace.

"Max Verstappen starts his 200th GP at Zandvoort this weekend. Asked in the presser if still he’ll be here in F1 in another 200, he gives a quick “no” - always been quite clear about not wanting to race here forever, especially with expanding calendar."

Notably, this isn't the first time Max Verstappen spoke about early retirement from Formula 1. The Dutchman has not been a fan of long-term careers in F1 and with the expanding calendar; he signaled that he doesn't want to race in his late 30s or early 40s.

Coming into 2024, Max Verstappen is racing in his 10th Formula 1 season. Having made his debut in the 2015 Australian Grand Prix with Toro Rosso (currently RB), he raked in 199 Grand Prix appearances, 61 race wins, 40 pole positions, 107 podiums, and three F1 championships.

Max Verstappen hinted at early retirement from F1

Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing. Source: Getty Images

Max Verstappen's early retirement statements aren't new to F1 fans as the Red Bull star has always been very vocal about it. With the increase in the number of races, the 26-year-old's intention to stay in the sport has reportedly decreased over time.

As things stand, the Red Bull man is currently in a multi-year contract with Red Bull, which expires at the end of 2028. Amid this, he was linked with a move with Mercedes. However, his stay in the sport beyond 2028 was not reported. Speaking during a press conference in April this year, Verstappen said (as quoted by "PlanetF1"):

“I have a contract with Red Bull until ’28 — after that, I first want to see if I even want to continue," Verstappen said. "That’s for me the most important — it’s not so much about where. These kind of things I don’t really think about at the moment."

Verstappen is currently leading the 2024 F1 championship with 277 points after 14 races, thanks to seven race wins. McLaren's Lando Norris and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc are occupying P2, and P3 positions with 199, and 177 points, respectively.

