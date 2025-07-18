Max Verstappen is guaranteed to leave Red Bull, claims former F1 driver

Jaime Alguersuari is convinced that Max Verstappen could leave Red Bull at the end of the year. Speaking on the Chequered Flag podcast (via GPBlog), the former F1 driver said that his former team appears to be falling apart, a situation that could prompt the reigning champion to move on.

Following the exits of Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley, several other senior personnel have left the team. The most recent and shocking development came after the British GP, with the dismissal of team principal and CEO Christian Horner, during a weekend already clouded by speculation over Verstappen’s future. The four-time world champion has reportedly been in talks with Mercedes and Toto Wolff regarding his plans for 2026 and beyond.

Alguersuari believes that much has been unfolding behind the scenes at Red Bull and partly blames Horner and Helmut Marko for the frequent driver rotations in recent years. He suspects that Newey must have had compelling reasons to step away, reasons that may have triggered the current unraveling. From his point of view, the chain of events over the past year strongly suggests that Verstappen’s departure could be the natural next step.

Commenting on the situation at Red Bull, Alguersuari said:

“What I can say is that there was a lot going on inside in the last few years with so many different decisions from Dr. Helmut Marko, Christian, different Red Bull drivers going back and forth. Adrian Newey left for a reason. There must be a reason for his exit. And now it looks like the whole team is falling apart. That's how I see it from the outside, really. And I'm completely sure Max will leave as well.”

Jaime Alguersuari believes Christian Horner’s departure is the end of an era at Red Bull

Jaime Alguersuari believes that Christian Horner’s departure signals the end of an era at Red Bull. He acknowledged that Horner had an impressive 20-year run with the team and credited much of Red Bull’s success in the sport to his leadership. The former Toro Rosso driver remarked that the team has outperformed expectations over the years, largely due to Horner’s efforts. Alguersuari views this moment as the end of a significant chapter, noting that in Formula 1, neither success nor struggle lasts forever. He admitted that the future of his former team remains uncertain as it embarks on a new era without Horner at the helm.

Commenting on Horner’s departure from Red Bull, Alguersuari said:

“I think it's the end of an era, to be honest. It's been a long journey for Christian and his team. Obviously, I wasn't related directly with him because I was racing for the B team (Toro Rosso, now Racing Bulls ed.), let's say. But I was doing a lot of services for Red Bull Technology. That includes simulator work, and obviously, I was a reserve driver for Red Bull racing at first, also before my official drive in Toro Rosso.”

"They have done great in Formula One. Better than expected, I think. You know, they've won a lot, considering their time in the sport. It's an energy drink, and considering their time in the sport, and if you compare them to other teams like Ferrari or McLaren, it's insane what they've won in that short period of time. And of course, part of that is Christian's work. We have to be clear and we have to be honest. Nothing lasts forever. You can't win forever, you don't lose forever. It's a change of an era now. Who knows what's going to come for Red Bull? I'm not sure.”

Horner has been replaced by Laurent Mekies, who previously served as the deputy team principal at Red Bull’s junior team, Racing Bulls. The Frenchman brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously worked with the FIA, Ferrari, and Renault F1. The Belgian Grand Prix, scheduled from July 25 to 27, will mark Red Bull’s first race weekend since Horner’s dismissal. The team is currently fourth in the constructors' standings with 172 points, far from their former dominance, while Max Verstappen sits third in the drivers' championship, steadily losing ground to his McLaren rivals with each passing weekend.

