Max Verstappen isn’t “bothered” by Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton’s F1 movie

Max Verstappen claims he is not too interested in Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton's upcoming F1 movie. The movie titled 'Apex', which will be an Apple TV exclusive, is currently being shot on the F1 grid.

RBR News 🇳🇱🇲🇽 @redbulletin 🗣️ | Max 'can't be bothered' by Brad Pitt's F1 movie



"I'm actually not that much into it. I think theyre going to use some shots of everybody, in terms of onboard cameras and stuff.



I completely can't be bothered with this." 🗣️ | Max 'can't be bothered' by Brad Pitt's F1 movie"I'm actually not that much into it. I think theyre going to use some shots of everybody, in terms of onboard cameras and stuff.I completely can't be bothered with this." https://t.co/tcJXxSJS2x

The movie stars Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a washed-up racer who comes out of retirement to prove himself. Part of the upcoming movie was being filmed at the 2023 F1 British GP, with the fictional 'Apex GP' team completing the formation lap with the rest of the grid.

While most drivers are looking forward to the movie, two-time world champion Max Verstappen is ambivalent towards it, claiming he is not too interested. Verstappen told the media, as per the Mirror:

“I think they’re going to use some shots of everybody, in terms of onboard cameras and stuff. I completely can’t be bothered with this. In the end, a film is always made to create a little bit of a show in it. Because yes, of course, it won’t all be real. But I think it’s all fine. I’m actually not that much into it.”

It is likely that the Dutchman will make an appearance in the film, at least in some of the racing shots.

Lando Norris would have been the perfect teammate for Max Verstappen, claims Helmut Marko

RBR News 🇳🇱🇲🇽 @redbulletin "In the end, a film is always made to create a little bit of a show in it. Because yes, of course, it won't all be real. But I think it's all fine.



I'm actually not that much into it." "In the end, a film is always made to create a little bit of a show in it. Because yes, of course, it won't all be real. But I think it's all fine. I'm actually not that much into it."

Meanwhile, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko believes Lando Norris is the perfect teammate for Verstappen, who recently took his sixth consecutive victory of 2023 at the British GP. The Dutchman's teammate Sergio Perez is currently struggling for pace, especially in qualifying, having failed to make it into Q3 on multiple occasions this year.

Lando Norris finished behind the Dutchman at Silverstone in an upgraded McLaren, which was able to stick ahead of the rest of the grid, while Perez managed to recover decently from the back of the grid.

Marko feels Norris would be the perfect teammate for Max Verstappen, who is the sport's dominant force at the moment. However, much to the dismay of fans and teams alike, the Briton is committed to McLaren until 2025.

Marko was quoted as saying by RacingNews365.com:

"Lando has a contract with McLaren until 2025, but he is by far the best of the younger drivers. With his youthful character, he would also be the best fit for Red Bull. It's no secret that he and Max are good friends."

With McLaren looking to be in good form after Silverstone, it will be interesting to see if Norris can poke a stick in Max Verstappen's wheel in the coming races.

Poll : 0 votes