Max Verstappen-Lando Norris duo surpasses iconic F1 rivalry involving 7x Champion in key stat

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris have shared the F1 stage for nearly eight years, and the duo has surpassed Mika Hakkinen and Michael Schumacher's rivalry stat. The stat surpassed by the current F1 drivers is that of the 1-2 finishes by a duo.

Schumacher and Hakkinen shared the F1 grid for more than a decade, with both drivers making their debut during the 1991 season. The two young drivers went head-to-head in the 90s and early 2000s, with the German being the first to become F1 champion in 1994. He followed that up with another title in 1995.

Mika Hakkinen, on the other hand, went on to win the title in 1998 and 1999. While the two shared the stage for a decade, the intense rivalry really began in the late 90s after Schumacher made the move to Ferrari and Hakkinen raced for McLaren.

The two went head-to-head in competitive cars capable of winning the world titles. Hakkinen won the first two titles of the rivalry that began in 1998, and it was followed up by Schumacher winning the 2000 and 2001 titles. Hakkinen retired during the 2002 season, putting an end to the rivalry.

During the time when they shared the track, the Hakkinen-Schumacher duo finished 1-2 on 14 occasions. Lando Norris and Max Verstappen, on the other hand, have now finished 1-2 a total of 15 times, which is one more than the legends who raced a couple of decades ago.

This stat was shared on X by the account @F1BigData:

While Lando Norris and Max Verstappen have shared the grid for eight years, both driving for a top team, the rivalry only intensified in 2024 when McLaren brought mid-season upgrades, putting Norris in machinery as good as the Red Bull, if not better. The same has continued into the 2025 season, with Norris and Verstappen sitting second and third in the standings, respectively.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris' most recent 1-2 finish was at the 2025 Emilia Romagna GP, where the Dutchman won the race and the British driver finished P2.

“I don't really care”: Lando Norris on Max Verstappen's speculated move to Mercedes for 2026

Max Verstappen is said to be in talks with Toto Wolff over a possible switch to Mercedes for the 2026 season. The Dutchman's future beyond the end of the season remains uncertain.

Lando Norris was asked for his input on the Verstappen to Mercedes rumors. He replied (via Sky Sports):

“No, no, I don't really care, to be honest. I don't care where he goes. I appreciate Max as a competitor, a bit tough, but I do enjoy our battles together, and he's the boss where he decides to go and then he decides to go where he thinks is best.”

Max Verstappen has been struggling with the Red Bull RB21 with his last F1 win coming six races ago. With the 2026 regulation change on the horizon, he is likely considering his options. Amid all this, Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner was also sacked by the team recently.

