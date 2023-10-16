Max Verstappen makes a special appeal to Ferrari president John Elkann

Max Verstappen recently made a unique and humorous offer to Ferrari's President John Elkann about getting Michael Schumacher's 2004 championship-winning Ferrari F1 car to keep in his personal car collection. This is a bizarre request since the Ferrari F2004 is one of the most iconic F1 cars in the sport's history.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Verstappen talked about how he wants to make a personal car collection where he has all his Red Bull cars, with which he won his World Championships, and also Michael Schumacher's F2004.

He humorously stated that he did not know how he would buy it, then pleaded with John Elkann to call him for the car. He said:

"I would like to have in my garage all the Red Bull cars with which I have won an F1 World Championship. In addition to Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari F2004, it is an incredible car. But I don’t know how I would buy it. This is an appeal to [Ferrari president] John Elkann, I hope he reads this interview and maybe calls me."

While Max Verstappen has no intentions of moving to Ferrari currently and giving himself a new challenge to win Championships with the most successful team in F1, this statement proves that he is still a fanboy of some of the most iconic F1 cars and would like to keep some.

F1 pundit claims Max Verstappen is 'unbeatable'

Former F1 driver turned pundit Jacques Villeneuve recently praised Max Verstappen and stated how Red Bull can still be beaten, but the Dutchman cannot.

He explained how the three-time world champion was mature from the very beginning and was molded to be a champion by his father, Jos Verstappen, who himself was an F1 driver. Villeneuve told La Gazzetta dello Sport,

"It’s wrong to say Red Bull is unbeatable. The unbeatable one is Verstappen. His strength is that he was never a child – he was mature even when he was little. He was created to be a champion by a father who was very hard on him. The truth is that, today, Max does not have a single weakness."

Max Verstappen recently won his third consecutive Drivers' Championship with Red Bull at the Qatar GP sprint race. At only 25 years of age, he is already considered one of the greatest drivers to have ever graced the sport.