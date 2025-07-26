  • home icon
  "Max Verstappen might be in safe hands": Fans react to the Red Bull winning the first race with Laurent Mekies in charge

"Max Verstappen might be in safe hands": Fans react to the Red Bull winning the first race with Laurent Mekies in charge

By Pranay Bhagi
Published Jul 26, 2025 11:31 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Practice &amp; Sprint Qualifying - Source: Getty
Max Verstappen and Laurent Mekies at F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Practice & Sprint Qualifying - Source: Getty

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen won the 2025 Belgian GP Sprint race after starting in P2 and passing Oscar Piastri. The Belgian GP was Laurent Mekies' first race in charge as the Red Bull boss, and fans have now come out and reacted to the Frenchman's leadership at the Milton Keynes-based team, beginning with a win.

Former Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner was sacked by the team soon after the 2025 British GP on July 9. VCARB Team Principal Laurent Mekies was announced as Horner's replacement, as the former Red Bull TP was sacked after two successful decades.

Christian Horner had been the leader at the Milton Keynes outfit since the team was founded in 2005, and many people questioned the decision to sack him out of the blue. Horner was sacked amid rumors of Max Verstappen's potential move to Mercedes for 2026 and the subpar performance of the RB21.

Nonetheless, Laurent Mekies began his term as the Red Bull boss with a sprint win at the Belgian GP. The Dutchman took the lead on Lap 1 and defended it from both the McLaren drivers to cross the chequered flag in P1. Fans have come out and reacted to Mekies’ reign at Red Bull, beginning with a win, as they said,

"Max might be in safe hands."
"Well done to him! made easy by Max," wrote another.
"You did an amazing Job Laurent, what an epic race," commented a user.

Some fans came out and hailed the Dutchman's drive and Mekies' team management by using Verstappen's iconic quote, ‘simply lovely’.

"Simply lovely, but in French 😂" commented a fan.
Another wrote, "simply lovely."

Some suggested that Laurent Mekies replacing Christian Horner will save Red Bull from the downward spiral it was in, as they wrote:

"Mekies is saving redbull."

Max Verstappen's low downforce gamble paid off at the Belgian GP Sprint

Max Verstappen opted for a low downforce configuration, while Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri opted for a high downforce setup. Since Spa Francorchamps is a circuit with long straights and high-speed corners, a compromise needs to be made in either of these areas.

Although Oscar Piastri got the advantage in the qualifying, where he took the pole position by nearly half a second over Verstappen in P2, the gamble benefited the Dutchman in the race.

Max started behind Piastri and got the slipstream up Eau Rouge and on the long Kemmel straight, where the Dutchman easily overtook the Australian driver. It was then a game of cat and mouse, but Piastri didn't have the straight-line speed to get past Max Verstappen, as the Dutchman defended his race lead and won the race.

Edited by Mitali
