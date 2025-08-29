Max Verstappen mocks Toto Wolff's '400 kph' top speed remark in blunt rebuttal for 2026 regulations

Max Verstappen has mocked Mercedes boss Toto Wolff's claim that the 2026 F1 regulations could see cars going up to 400 km/h top speed and said that maybe the Austrian's engines are doing those speeds. The 2026 regulations are seemingly going to trigger a paradigm shift in terms of what racing in F1 is.

Ad

We're looking at a regulations set where the cars are now going to be marginally smaller, the power unit is 50% electric and 50% internal combustion, and there's a reintroduction of active aerodynamics. The new cars would have less downforce and less drag, and as a result, they could have potentially higher top speeds.

This is precisely one of the reasons why Mercedes boss Toto Wolff recently claimed that the cars could potentially hit 400 kph on the straights in the new regulations.

Ad

Trending

The question about the new regulations was put to Max Verstappen during the pre-race press conference, where the driver brushed off the claim by the Mercedes boss. The Red Bull driver joked that maybe Toto's engines were doing those numbers, even though he cautioned that the FIA was keeping an eye on the kind of speeds that the cars could potentially achieve. He said,

"Maybe Toto's engine will reach that! I don't know. I think the FIA has already explained quite clearly that they won't allow it. On certain circuits, they do limit it. I wouldn't say they're imposing some kind of limit, but they are monitoring whether you're going too fast."

Ad

Max Verstappen remains noncommittal on his verdict on the 2026 F1 regulations

The 2026 F1 regulations have caught the attention of a lot of people, especially since they promise to produce a different kind of spectacle. While that is the case, many drivers, including Charles Leclerc and Alex Albon, have talked about how driving those cars is a bit counterintuitive for them.

Ad

Max Verstappen, on his part, is keeping his verdict close to his chest and feels we need to wait before making any comments on how the cars are going to be next season. He said,

"I was still in the simulator on Tuesday testing things. But you know, in the simulator, you can make things as good as you want. It just depends on how you implement it, which isn't really helpful at the moment. I'm keeping a low profile. There's no point in being negative or positive; let's just wait and see."

The Dutch driver will be racing in front of his home crowd this weekend. Max Verstappen has an impeccable record around Zandvoort, where his worst result is a P2 finish. He would be hoping to put together a strong performance this time around as well, as rain could potentially play a role.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More