"The momentum is now heading his way" - Mercedes' Toto Wolff feels 'everything is easier for' Max Verstappen after winning 2021 F1 World Championship

Max Verstappen has the fastest car on the F1 grid in 2022, hence 'everything is easier' for the Dutchman, according to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

The Austrian feels Verstappen has 'momentum' on his side after winning back-to-back races in the Red Bull RB18 that was plagued by reliability issues in the first three races of the year.

Red Bull has been working constantly on upgrades as evidenced by its battles against Ferrari in Italy and the US.

In an interview with Sport24Auto in Austria, Wolff was asked about the Dutchman's chances in 2022. The 50-year-old said:

“Last year Max Verstappen used a crowbar with a less good car and became World Champion. Now that he has the fastest car, everything is easier for him. The momentum is now heading his way.”

Despite Wolff's jibes, statistics show Max Verstappen was the most dominant driver in 2021. On his way to his maiden world title, the 24-year-old notched up 10 wins, 10 pole positions, and 18 podium finishes in his Red Bull RB16B.

Verstappen also went on to set a new F1 record for podiums, eclipsing the likes of Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, and Sebastian Vettel in the process.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez to get further upgrades at 2022 F1 Spanish GP

Red Bull's factory back in Milton Keynes is expected to deliver more upgrades to the RB18 as Christian Horner and Co. look to hold their edge in car development over Ferrari.

In an interview with F1insider, Red Bull team advisor Dr. Helmut Marko confirmed the impending upgrades to Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez's cars that are aimed at weight reduction, saying:

“We start there with new parts, with which we can finally reach our optimum weight. So far we were relatively well above the required minimum weight of 798 kilograms.”

The veteran Austrian, however, felt that they were on an even keel with championship rivals Ferrari, further emphasizing the importance of winning the developmental race. He went on to add, saying:

“Ferrari and we are on an equal footing. In the future, the difference will be made by who gets the best out of the package on the respective race track. We are still looking forward to the big fight and have full trust in the FIA, which ensures that everything goes right.”

Ferrari is also expected to bring new parts to its F1-75 as its tries and helps Charles Leclerc maintain his current advantage over Verstappen in the World Drivers' Championship standings.

Given that Barcelona is a perennial testing ground for F1, it remains to be seen which team has managed to analyze the data well and get the best car for the track under the new 2022 regulations of the sport.

The 2022 F1 Spanish GP will be held at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona between May 20 and May 22.

Edited by Anurag C