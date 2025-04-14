Max Verstappen offers blunt verdict on Red Bull's below par F1 Bahrain GP race weekend

Max Verstappen acknowledged that Red Bull’s underwhelming performance at the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix was a surprise. Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, the reigning world champion expressed dissatisfaction with the car, particularly its braking and tyre behaviour throughout the race.

Ad

Verstappen repeatedly flagged brake issues over the team radio during the Grand Prix. Aware of the Sakhir circuit’s abrasive surface and bumpy layout, Red Bull had anticipated a challenging weekend in qualifying and the main race. Starting seventh, the Dutchman could only gain one position, eventually crossing the line in sixth.

He revealed that while his brake performance had improved compared to qualifying, it still didn’t meet his expectations. Persistent tyre overheating issues caused frequent lock-ups under braking, further hampering his progress. Describing the race as one where “everything went wrong,” Verstappen pointed to two notably slow pit stops, one lasting four seconds, the other six, as additional setbacks. Ultimately, he conceded that the car lacked pace and that sixth was the best result achievable under the circumstances.

Ad

Trending

Asked by Sportskeeda to explain his brake issues on the car, which he complained about on the radio, Max Verstappen said:

“No, I mean the brakes are a little bit better today because we were allowed to change the material, but the problem is not only today because we were allowed to change the material. But the problem is not only the feeling in the brakes, which is still not where I wanted to be, but also our the feeling in the brakes, which is still not where I wanted to be. But also our tires are just overheating, so when I'm braking there is no feeling because it’s super easy to lock front or rears at the same time.”

Ad

Summarizing his race bluntly, he added:

“I don't know, the pace was very bad, but of course I didn't expect the race that I had because basically everything went wrong, what could go wrong, that probably made it a little bit worse. But I think the position where I finished is at the end of the day the maximum that we could have done.”

Ad

Max Verstappen suggests Red Bull might not have a clear understanding of how to end its performance struggles

Max Verstappen acknowledged there might be no short-term fix for the issues plaguing the RB21, hinting that Red Bull still doesn’t clearly understand how to address its current struggles. Uncharacteristically reserved in his post-race comments, the four-time world champion carefully deflected questions about potential solutions, though his tone suggested concern within the Milton Keynes-based team.

Ad

Reflecting on his Bahrain GP performance, Verstappen pinpointed the rear-end balance as the core of his problems, which were further amplified by poor tyre management on the abrasive Sakhir surface. He noted that the characteristics of the track brought Red Bull’s weaknesses into sharper focus, particularly when compared to his dominant display in Japan, where he secured his first win of the season.

Red Bull is not expected to update the car in Jeddah, with the next major upgrades scheduled for Imola. In Bahrain, the team introduced a new front wing and wider cooling louvre panels, but those changes failed to deliver the performance leap or fix they had hoped for.

Ad

Asked what the short-term solution was to the issues on the car, he replied:

“If you know where to find it yes, but I don't know I don't know. You have to ask them [Red Bull]."

When asked where his struggles lay in the race, he replied:

“Back-end balance and it's highlighted even more in this track, you know when you have no balance, no tire management or worse tire management than the others than on a yeah this track. It's worse.”

Ad

The current result has dropped Max Verstappen to third place in the Drivers’ Championship, where he sits on 69 points, eight behind leader Lando Norris and six behind second-placed Oscar Piastri. In the Constructors’ standings, McLaren continue to lead the way with 151 points, followed by Mercedes with 93 points, while Red Bull have slipped to third with just 71 points.

The 80-point gap between McLaren and Red Bull paints an alarming picture for the reigning champions. If the current performance trend continues, it not only underscores McLaren’s strong form but also highlights the significant deficit in car performance and competitiveness that Red Bull must address quickly to stay in the title fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Niharika Ghorpade Niharika Ghorpade is a journalist who covers Formula 1 and NASCAR at Sportskeeda. Hailing from a motor-racing background, she stands out as one of the few Indians with a presence in the F1 paddock and holds the distinction of being the only Indian female journalist in the sport. Niharika holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. Additionally, her expertise includes a good understanding of SEO and journalism guidelines and a passion for crafting engaging narratives for readers. Know More