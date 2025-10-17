  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Max Verstappen pinpoints one area where McLaren is still better than Red Bull

Max Verstappen pinpoints one area where McLaren is still better than Red Bull

By Charanjot Singh Kohli
Modified Oct 17, 2025 14:03 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of United States - Previews - Source: Getty
F1 Grand Prix of United States - Previews - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen feels that the one area where Red Bull is still behind McLaren in terms of competitiveness is the medium-speed sections. The Dutch driver has had a renaissance of sorts in the second half of the season and, out of the blue, jumped into title contention.

Ad

Since the summer break, the driver has not finished below P2 in any race and has won in Monza and Italy. As a result, the driver has now closed the gap to the championship leader, Oscar Piastri, to only 63 points. With 6 races and 3 sprints left, Max Verstappen has to reduce the lead by around 11 points in every event to overhaul the advantage.

This revival has been a result of Red Bull's upgraded floor, which has given Max Verstappen a bit more confidence in the car. The biggest litmus test for the car was essentially in Singapore, where the slow-speed sections were expected to be a vulnerability. With the Dutch driver securing a P2 finish, even that weakness seems to have been addressed.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Talking to the media on Thursday ahead of the race weekend in Austin, Max Verstappen was questioned on what he felt was one area where McLaren still had the edge on Red Bull, to which the driver pinpointed the medium-speed corners. He said,

"I think, in general, they are still quite strong in the medium-speed corners. That’s definitely a strength of their car. The rest depends a bit on the track layout and conditions—it’s a bit difficult to say. But medium-speed corners, probably still where they’re very good."
Ad

Max Verstappen curious to see how competitive the Red Bull is at COTA

Coming into the F1 US GP, a race that the driver has won 3 times, the driver is currently 63 points behind Oscar Piastri in the championship. With the Red Bull going through a revival of sorts in the second half of the season, Verstappen admitted that he was curious to see how the car works around COTA. He said,

Ad
"We'll try, yeah, for sure. The last three weekends have been very nice—some better than others. I still think in Singapore we didn't maximise the potential of the car, but again, you analyse everything and try to do better. That’s what we’ll try to do again here. It’s a great track to drive. Sprint weekend—always a bit hectic—but I’m curious to see what we can do."

It is also important to remember that Austin was the first race last season where Red Bull's remedial package was put on the car after finding out what was wrong in Monza. Last season, Verstappen won the sprint and secured pole in the sprint qualifying. The race saw Charles Leclerc run away with the win, but the Dutch driver would still finish on the podium ahead of Lando Norris and hence extend his championship lead.

About the author
Charanjot Singh Kohli

Charanjot Singh Kohli

Twitter icon

Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.

He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.

Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.

If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Charanjot Singh Kohli
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications