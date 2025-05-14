Max Verstappen points to a 'key' factor in Emilia Romagna GP

Max Verstappen has underlined qualifying as the "key" factor ahead of the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, as he returns to Imola to defend last year's win. The European triple-header begins with one of the most technical tracks on the calendar, and the four-time Formula 1 champion is preparing to "hit the ground running" at a venue where overtaking remains a serious challenge.

Emilia Romagna GP, also known as Imola, has typically tested a driver's precision in close corner turns since its return to the calendar in 2020. For Verstappen, who took victory here in 2021, 2022, and 2024, the race offers both an opportunity to extend Red Bull's winning streak and celebrate a major team milestone.

In the build-up to the Imola weekend, Verstappen spoke about the unique demands of the circuit (via Verstappen.com):

"I have been back at the factory with the team on the sim (ulater) this week, which has been good. The team has been working really hard and we will need to hit the ground running. Imola is a really old school and iconic track that is really technical and I always enjoy racing here. It is difficult to overtake so qualifying will be key here."

The Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari remains one of the last few 'old school' tracks left on the calendar, characterized by narrow asphalt, short straights, and limited DRS zones. Overtaking opportunities are scarce, most often confined to the end of the main straight into Tamburello, making Saturday's qualifying all the more crucial.

Max Verstappen (1) during the 2024 Formula 1 Imola Grand Prix. Source: Getty

Imola also carries historic and emotional value for many in the paddock, especially for Red Bull Racing this weekend.

"Imola marks the team's 400th race this weekend. We have had a lot to be proud of over the years and smashed so many records, so it is great to be able to look at what team has built, and for us keep pushing to achieve more," Verstappen added.

This 400-race milestone highlights how far Red Bull Racing has come since its debut in 2005. From their early years of experimentation to their current dominance, the team has amassed six Formula One constructors' championships. They have changed the culture around how F1 teams operate, particularly with Max Verstappen at the center of their second golden era.

Max Verstappen (Center-Right) of Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates Emilia-Romagna GP. Source: Getty

Meanwhile, the Emilia Romagna GP itself may be approaching a crossroads. With calendar spots becoming increasingly competitive, Imola is reportedly going to revert to its historic 'San Marino Grand Prix' title in 2026.

Max Verstappen chases fourth Imola win amid renewed McLaren challenge

Max Verstappen driving the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 Honda RBPT during the Imola GP. Source: Getty

Max Verstappen enters Imola having won only one of the first six races this season, trailing leader Oscar Piastri by 32 points. The Dutch driver's dominance has come under pressure from a dominant McLaren, with Piastri and Lando Norris winning the other five races this season.

However, this weekend, the Red Bull No. 1 returns to a track where he has thrived, winning thrice and scoring pole position in each of those years. Imola has historically suited the RB series of cars, with their nimble handling through chicanes and strong exit traction, which remains vital at a venue with so few passing zones.

This race will also be a landmark moment for two other drivers. Lewis Hamilton, the only other current driver to have won here (2020), returns to Imola as a Ferrari driver this time.

Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli makes his F1 debut in his home nation, as he steps into the spotlight amid heavy expectations. With the crowd behind him and a steady start to the season, the Emilia Romagna GP might serve as a new chapter for Italy's F1 hopes.

