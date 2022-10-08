"Penalty coming; He will get a punishment for dangerous driving"- Fans react to Max Verstappen's P1 finish at 2022 F1 Japanese GP qualifying

Max Verstappen will start from pole position at the 2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka. Although he pulled off a miraculous result, there was a small incident that happened during the same and there is a chance that he might get a grid penalty.

The session went well for the Dutchman but during one of his final outlaps, he turned aggressively into 130R, one of the fastest corners on the circuit. What he didn't notice, however, was that Lando Norris was following him up on his outlap in his McLaren. And due to that turn, the two almost crashed and took each other out.

Max Verstappen, however, was a beast in the Red Bull as he kept putting in the fastest laps. His final hot lap wasn't fast enough to beat his own time, but Charles Leclerc went +0.010 slower than him, and thus, losing the pole position. Carlos Sainz, too, couldn't beat his teammate and qualified only for P3.

Mercedes, who had been showing fast pace throughout the weekend, qualified for P6 (Lewis Hamilton) and P8 (George Russell). Sergio Perez was slower than both the Ferraris and qualified for P4.

Pole or a grid penalty? Max Verstappen's qualifying has mixed reactions from the fans

Although he was the fastest on the circuit today, Max Verstappen will have to talk to the stewards post the session. This means that the risk of a grid penalty due to dangerous driving could be on his way. Here is what the fans had to say for the same.

This is the first time that Formula 1 will be racing in Japan after 2019 due to the restrictions. As good as the qualifying session was for Verstappen and both the Ferraris, Sebastian Vettel managed to pull off his Aston Martin to Q3 and will be starting P9 in the race. This is much better compared to his teammate, Lance Stroll, who will start from P19.

