Max Verstappen reacts to Kelly Piquet's 5-word Instagram post

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen have an adorable reaction to his girlfriend Kelly Piquet's latest post on social media. The Dutch driver enjoyed a relaxing summer break with his family and friends on his yacht 'Unleash the Lion' while visiting Portugal and other exotic places.The 27-year-old was seen participating in water-based activities with his family and Piquet's daughter, Penelope Kvyat, and even enjoyed a round of golf before heading into racing mode for the Dutch Grand Prix after the summer break.Although some had expected Piquet to accompany Verstappen to Zandvoort, as she had done for the last four editions, the 36-year-old Brazilian model and influencer was seen vacationing with her friends in St. Tropez.In her recent social media post on Instagram, Kelly Piquet shared a series of pictures enjoying the locals of St.Tropez and wrote a five-word caption, saying:&quot;A cute French summer night 💋&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the comments section of the post, Max Verstappen was smitten by his girlfriend's polka dot outfit and gave an adorable reaction by putting several heart emojis.Snapshot of Max Verstappen's reaction...Credits-InstagramOn the track as well, the Red Bull driver had a positive result as he qualified P3 for his home race this weekend behind the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.Max Verstappen analyzes his P3 finish after the Dutch GP qualifying sessionRed Bull driver Max Verstappen was delighted by his P3 finish for the Dutch Grand Prix as he stated that it was the best &quot;he had felt all weekend&quot; after finishing just a couple of tenths off the pole position.Speaking with F1TV in his post-quali interview, the four-time F1 world champion analyzed his performance and said:&quot;This weekend so far was quite tricky for us, but in Qualifying, it was basically the best I've felt all weekend, so that's exactly what you want. To be honest, to be P3 here, very happy with that. The energy of the crowd, of course, the whole weekend has already been amazing, and to see so much orange on the grandstands is always very special.&quot;&quot;Let's see what we can do. I mean, the McLarens have been very fast all weekend. It's also important to just focus on our own race and see what we can do, but this has been a good step forward. I hope that we can keep that up, also going into the race tomorrow.&quot;Max Verstappen has not finished below P2 in Zandvoort ever since the race returned to the F1 calendar in 2021 and won three of the four editions. He would hope for a similar level of performance and take advantage of any errors made by the two McLaren drivers ahead of him on the grid.