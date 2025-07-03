Max Verstappen remains non-committal about his Red Bull future amid rumors of a Mercedes switch

Max Verstappen continued to deflect questions regarding his future beyond 2025, refusing to confirm whether he would remain at Red Bull or consider a switch to Mercedes. Speaking to the media including Sportskeeda, ahead of the 2025 British Grand Prix, the Dutchman chose not to comment on the speculation surrounding his 2026 plans, maintaining that his focus was on the present season.

With major regulation changes looming in 2026, Verstappen has remained noncommittal, neither confirming talks with Mercedes nor committing fully to Red Bull. The ambiguity, combined with Mercedes publicly admitting to discussions with him, has only fuelled further speculation.

When asked directly by Sportskeeda what might keep him at Red Bull, Verstappen said there was no decision on that yet. He insisted he was not looking too far ahead and criticised the assumptions being made. Pressed further on whether he could categorically state he would stay at Red Bull, Verstappen stood by his earlier reply from Austria, where his focus remains on improving the RB21. He also admitted that switching to a completely new team for 2026 posed a significant risk in an era of fresh regulations and unknown performance variables.

Asked by Sportskeeda what would keep him at Red Bull, the familiarity with the team or the lack of wanting to risk a new team with the 2026 rule change, Max Verstappen replied:

“There is no decision at the moment. you know, so for me it's not about ’26 or whatever. I just focus on what I have ahead of me, work with the team. Then of course a lot of people make up assumptions But, you know, that's not me.”

Asked if he could stop those assumptions by categorically stating he was going to continue with Red Bull in 2026, he replied:

“Like I said last week, that's all that I have to say about it.”

Further asked if it would be too risky to move to a new team in 2026 with a regulation change, Max Verstappen said:

“That's right. That's why I'm contracted to Red Bull.”

Max Verstappen believes it is difficult to predict which team will give him a championship in 2026

Max Verstappen believes it is too early to predict whether Red Bull or Mercedes will be capable of delivering a championship-winning car under the 2026 regulations. While Mercedes remains an unknown entity for him, the Dutchman also admitted uncertainty about Red Bull’s future competitiveness.

Verstappen revealed that he is yet to drive the 2026 car in the simulator, which makes it difficult for him to assess where Red Bull currently stands. However, he is closely following the team’s development process and taking feedback from other drivers and personnel who have tested the car on the simulator. Given the magnitude of change in 2026, he suggested it would be premature to form a clear judgment on which team would be in the best position.

Asked if he was confident that Red Bull’s engine could make him a world champion in 2026, Max Verstappen said:

“I think no one can say, 100 % sure, that they we will be fully comfortable next year. There will be so many unknowns anyway for next year. And the only thing that I have to do is drive whatever I have fast.”

Asked if he had simulated the 2026 car at Red Bull and it had given him any confidence, he replied:

"Me personally not, but of course the team has with drivers and I get the feedback from it. I'm following that, but I haven't driven it, to sum it but seen a bit.”

According to Dutch media, Max Verstappen’s continued deflection of questions surrounding his future could carry on for several more weeks. The prevailing sentiment is that the four-time world champion is deliberately taking his time before making a decision on whether to remain with Red Bull or pursue a move to Mercedes.

While Verstappen is under contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season, the ongoing speculation about a potential exit has intensified. Meanwhile, George Russell’s contract renewal with Mercedes remains on hold, as the team reportedly awaits clarity on the reigning champion’s intentions. As it stands, the Dutch driver appears in no rush to commit, leaving both teams and the paddock in suspense.

