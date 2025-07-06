Max Verstappen remains unwilling to commit to a future at Red Bull after disastrous F1 British GP

Max Verstappen declined to comment on his future as he remained tight-lipped following the conclusion of the British GP. After a disastrous day at the Silverstone Circuit, Verstappen was asked about his future at Red Bull, to which he had nothing to offer.

Ad

The speculation regarding Verstappen's future continues, with Mercedes thought to be interested in signing him. The latest spree of underperformance by the Red Bull RB21 added salt to the wound, and Sunday's race proved to be one such occasion.

As the Dutchman ended his race and appeared for his post-race interview, he was asked about his future with the Christian Horner's team. Verstappen never delivers a clear picture about his plans in the media interviews, and there were no such indications this time either.

Ad

Trending

"It’s a part of it. We aren’t fighting for the championship anyway so it doesn’t matter. Life goes on," Verstappen told Sky Sports, summing up his British GP race.

Following this, he was asked if his life would go on at Red Bull or somewhere else. To this, he responded:

"I prefer to not talk about that."

Ad

Max Verstappen had a day to forget at the 2025 British GP. Despite starting from pole, Verstappen came home in P5, nearly a minute after Lando Norris crossed the finish line. The rain-soaked race saw multiple lead changes, but Verstappen could not capitalize when he was leading.

Despite being in contention, he lost control of his car on the 21st lap. As a result, he dropped down from second to 12th. He improved his position gradually, but in the end, it was too late to compete for the podium.

Ad

Norris and Oscar Piastri, on the other hand, grabbed yet another 1-2. As a result, Verstappen's gap with the top drivers in the standings has increased further.

Max Verstappen let his feelings known after 2025 British GP

Following the completion of the 2025 British GP, Max Verstappen shared his thoughts. Here's what the Dutchman said to Sky Sports after the race:

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing - Source: Getty

"Today wasn’t great. We didn’t think it was going to be so wet today; the weather forecast overnight changed and it was not in our favour, so it was really difficult with the rear wing that we had today."

Ad

"Every time we were low on downforce and couldn’t balance it out in the high and low speed, with the tools that we had. Of course, I had the spin and we lost a lot of positions at the restart," he added.

Currently, Max Verstappen is in P3 with 165 points after 12 races and two Sprints. He is trailing Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris by 69 and 61 points, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More